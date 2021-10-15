Trikafta will soon be covered under the Yukon Drug Formulary. (Courtesy/Trikafta)

Trikafta will soon be covered under the Yukon Drug Formulary. (Courtesy/Trikafta)

Coverage for cystic fibrosis medication endorsed in legislature

“This new drug has the potential to change so many people’s lives for the better.”

Yukoners with cystic fibrosis may soon have a new drug treatment covered in the territory.

Legislators unanimously endorsed a motion on Sept. 13 from NDP MLA Annie Blake calling on the house to cover the Trikafta under the Yukon Drug Formulary.

“A drug like this means less surgeries, less trips to the hospital, less therapies, more quality time at home with their loved ones, and, hopefully, a more normal life,” said Blake.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

Health Canada approved Trikafta on June 18 and the drug can now be prescribed to patients aged 12 and up with cystic fibrosis. According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada the treatment can reduce severe lung disease by 60 per cent, increasing life expectancy by up to nine years.

At its list price the drug costs around $300,000 per year.

In September Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan announced they would cover the drug under provincial health programs.

“Cystic fibrosis is not just fatal, it’s a disease that takes pieces of its victims’ lives — from hours of daily inhaled treatments and taking multiple oral medications, to surgeries and weeks in hospital beds,” said Amy Labonte, president of Cystic Fibrosis Yukon, in a statement.

“This new drug has the potential to change so many people’s lives for the better. I urge the government to cover it, so my son and many others can have a better, longer life,” she said.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon health and social services

Previous story
Six new COVID-19 cases reported at Victoria Gold mine site
Next story
Yukon government announces mandatory vaccination rules

Just Posted

Hidden Valley School. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Lawsuit filed by second alleged victim of sexual abuse at Hidden Valley Elementary School

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon government announces mandatory vaccination rules

Education Minister Jeanie McLean, Premier Sandy Silver and Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee exchange glances during question period on Oct. 15. All three MLAs stood to address opposition questions about Hidden Valley. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Premier and Justice Minister rise in the House on fourth day of Hidden Valley questions

Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu and Mayor Dan Curtis hug after Curteanu presented Curtis with a gift from council and administration to celebrate his nine years as the city’s mayor. Curtis is not running in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Mayor Dan Curtis wraps last council meeting of nine year term