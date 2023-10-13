Court won’t review denial of Whitehorse cannabis store license

The Yukon Supreme Court has declined to review a decision by the territory’s Cannabis Licensing Board.

The decision in question regards a cannabis store that had been proposed by Community Cannabis Inc. The store had been set for a location on Second Avenue in a unit adjoining Domino’s Pizza. It drew objections during the licensing process, primarily based on its proximity to Montessori schools.

Those in opposition told the licensing board that the cannabis store was to be located within 150 metres of both “the Casa,” a preschool and kindergarten, and the “New Montessori School.” The Yukon Montessori Society operates both schools. The New Montessori School had not opened at the time of the licensing hearings.

Section 11 says the Cannabis Control and Regulation General Regulation requires cannabis retailers to be located more than 150 metres from elementary or secondary schools.

During the licensing process, Community Cannabis posited that the Montessori schools were not schools as defined in the cannabis regulations, so the proposed store location did not violate them.

The Cannabis Licensing Board found that the schools met the definition set out in the regulations, so no license was granted. The judicial review that Community Cannabis requested in Yukon Supreme Court this March asks the court to quash the board’s earlier decision and order that a license be issued.

In the written decision issued on Oct. 10, the judge weighed whether arguments raised for the first time in the request for judicial review could be considered or if those would be better heard by the Cannabis Licensing Board.

Community Cannabis walked back its assertion made during the licensing process that the schools did not meet the definition as set out in the act because it was not staffed or overseen by the Yukon government.

In the judicial review application, Community Cannabis abandoned that argument, instead submitting that the New Montessori School was not an elementary school or secondary school as defined in regulations because it had not opened when the licensing hearing was heard. The company also claimed that the school would violate a City of Whitehorse zoning bylaw and the Yukon’s Education Act if it did open. The company additionally argued that the Casa is a preschool, so it is not a school as defined in the act.

Judge Karen Wenckebach concluded that the court would not make decisions regarding the new issues raised by Community Cannabis, citing the Cannabis Licensing Board’s expertise in dealing with some of the issues raised and an inadequately supported position regarding the schools’ supposed breaches of zoning or legislation.

Wenckebach found that the licensing board’s decision to deny a license to the cannabis company was reasonable and justified in light of the legal and factual constraints playing into the decision.

