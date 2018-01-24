Shelley Cuthbert is back in court in a bid to keep more than two dogs on her Tagish property. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Court orders Tagish dog rescue owner to surrender 10 dogs a month to YG

‘I have full intentions of seeing this appeal through’

Tagish dog rescue owner Shelley Cuthbert will no longer need to get rid of all but two of her dogs by mid-February.

Instead, she will have to surrender 10 dogs every month until she’s down to 10 or fewer animals at her property, and her appeal to her neighbours’ successful lawsuit against her can be heard.

That was the order handed down by B.C.-Yukon Court of Appeal Justice John J.L. Hunter Jan. 24, two days after he heard Cuthbert’s application for a stay against a 2017 injunction handed down by Yukon Supreme Court Justice Leigh Gower. The injunction was the result of a successful lawsuit launched by six of Cuthbert’s neighbours, who complained that her dogs were causing excessive noise and disrupting their quality of life.

Cuthbert is appealing Gower’s decision and, citing “irreparable harm,” had asked that the injunction be put on hold until the appeal is heard. Lawyer Graham Lang, who is representing Cuthbert’s neighbours, had proposed an alternative stay where Cuthbert would have to comply with several conditions and would see the gradual reduction of the number of dogs on her property instead.

Appearing in a Whitehorse courtroom via video link, Hunter said it was clear that Cuthbert would not be able to comply with Gower’s injunction by the Feb. 11 deadline, noting she’s only gotten rid of five of her 60 dogs in three months.

Hunter continued that he could see “no merit” to Cuthbert’s appeal, and as such, would not be granting her request to stay the injunction, but added that it was not in the interest of justice to force her to comply with it, either.

Instead, Hunter agreed with Lang’s suggestion for a stay that involves several conditions that would see her gradually reducing the number of dogs on her property until Cuthbert’s appeal is heard, which would likely be in May.

The conditions of the stay include that, starting in February, Cuthbert must surrender up to 10 dogs to the Yukon government every month no later than the 15th of every month. The number of dogs may vary based on how many the Yukon government is willing to take in, Hunter said, and should the government cease taking dogs, the parties can return to court to figure out an alternative. Cuthbert must also keep all her dogs inside from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. and must stop accepting new dogs until she has fewer than 10 animals.

If Cuthbert violates any of the conditions, the stay may be revoked, Hunter said.

In an interview following Hunter’s decision, Cuthbert said that she believes the dogs she surrenders to the government will be euthanized.

“It’s not over…. I have full intentions of seeing this appeal through,” she said. “(The) dogs’ lives are far more important than anything else and this is a hurdle that will be dealt with accordingly.”

Cuthbert said there are “things in the works” outside of the court process but declined to elaborate.

In a separate interview, Lang said he was hopeful that Cuthbert would comply with the conditions of the stay.

“I’m hoping that, and the neighbours are hoping that, Ms. Cuthbert starts dealing with the situation out there in a reasonable manner,” he said. “All we’re asking for at this point in time is a staged reduction of the amount of animals to bring some peace back to the neighbourhood.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon government mulls link to Site C power

Just Posted

Court orders Tagish dog rescue owner to surrender 10 dogs a month to YG

‘I have full intentions of seeing this appeal through’

Yukon government pulls plug on engineered ice bridge to West Dawson

It wasn’t cold enough

Yukon government mulls link to Site C power

2016 report put cost of 763-km line at $1.7B

Three of four Whitehorse cabs had mandatory cameras switched off

Bylaw amendments proposed in wake of safety concerns

New signs unveiled outside rebuilt Harvey’s Hut at Whitehorse Cross-Country Ski Club

‘Within a matter of days of the fire, people were raising money’

The week in Yukon mining

Goldcorp re-submits Coffee plans, Mount Nansen sale looms, Kudz Ze Kayah comments open

Painting the past: Kaska artist explores his childhood in new show

‘I used to say I painted and I carved. But now I say it’s through my ancestors.’

Yukon hockey briefs

Dylan Cozens named WHL player of the week

Rain and warm weather makes for interesting Carbon Hill race day

‘I guess we all start getting used to this crazy weather.’

Ice, ice, baby: scaling a frozen Yukon waterfall

‘There’s a really transformative affect with adventure’

Whitehorse City Council approves extension for Challenge affordable housing project

New March closing date for housing development

Delegate blunt about proposed location of cannabis retail stores

‘Marijuana has had a stigma of being a bad thing’

What does the NDP need to gain power once again?

The party will need to do some soul searching before we head to the polls again

Most Read