Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Shelley Cuthbert has been ordered to pay $15,000 before her defamation lawsuit can continue.

Court orders Cuthbert to put forward $15k before defamation lawsuit proceeds

Cuthbert has been camped on a plot of land off Atlin Road

Yukon dog rescue owner Shelley Cuthbert must pay $15,000 before her defamation lawsuit against her former Tagish Estates neighbours and two other people can move forward.

In a decision Nov. 28, Yukon Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale, following an application by the defendants, ordered Cuthbert to pay the security of costs by Dec. 31, noting the court costs she’s already incurred.

If she doesn’t, the defendants will be able to apply to have her lawsuit struck in full.

Cuthbert is suing seven of her former neighbours who brought a successful nuisance lawsuit against her when she was still running her rescue out of a home in the Tagish Estates neighbourhood. She’s also suing two other women she’s had legal dealings with in the past, and is seeking $1 million in damages for, among other things, “destruction of reputation, emotional distress and property damage which includes pain and suffering of the dogs.”

Cuthbert, along with her dogs, left her Tagish Estates property earlier this year following an unsuccessful appeal of her neighbours’ lawsuit, which had resulted in a court order requiring her to get rid of all but two of her dogs.

She’s been camped on a plot of land off Atlin Road ever since, and, as a result, is now also involved in a legal battle with the Yukon government over whether she can stay.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon government looks for feedback on condo regulations

Just Posted

Yukon government still “endeavouring” to finish Resource Gateway project on time despite late start

EMR minister says Yukon could look for a funding extension from Ottawa

Arctic Edge hosts the Gold Nugget figure skating competition

Whitehorse’s figure skating community took to the ice for the annual one-day competition

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Champagne Aishihik First Nations spar with Yukon Energy Corporation over Aisihik hydro

Cooperation between the First Nations and Yukon Energy Corporation unraveled in September

The beat goes on, just under a different name

Safe ride home program to continue, says operator

Rob Dickson’s new record focuses on growth

“I felt the need to talk about things like privilege and about our experiences growing up and how stuff changes as we grow”

Commentary: What to look for in the next Yukon NDP leader

Hanson indeed an ideal role model for any who may follow

Spectrum Bears win Broomball Yukon’s Bob Park Opening Tournament

Three overtime periods required in 2-1 final game

Team Yukon starts cross-country season with Alberta Cup races

“It was great to test their fitness compared to other skiers in the rest of western Canada.”

Climb Yukon hosts fall bouldering competition

Competitors had three hours to tackle 25 problems

History Hunter: It was Klondike Kate vs. Klondike Kate on TV

I think that Falber should stick to acting and storytelling, and leave Yukon history alone.

Driving with Jens: Understanding your car battery in the winter

Vehicles have electrical devices and components that can have a large, constant need for power.

Yukonomist: Yukon opportunity zones

Some zones did seem to spark rises in employment and incomes, but others where it’s unclear

Most Read