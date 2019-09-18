Court news, briefly

Some recent news coming out of Yukon courts

Whitehorse bus fall lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit over a woman’s fall on a Whitehorse bus has been dismissed.

Jovelita Tang had sued the City of Whitehorse and a “John Doe” bus driver in August 2018, alleging that she was injured after boarding a bus and the driver “abruptly accelerated” as she was walking towards a seat.

Tang alleged she had been sent flying towards the back of the bus and suffered musculoskeletal injuries as a result.

The City of Whitehorse had denied any wrongdoing in its statement of defence.

The lawsuit was dismissed with the consent of all parties on Sept 6.

Watson Lake man facing drug, stolen property charges after police raid

A Watson Lake man is facing multiple charges after police found “suspected crack cocaine” and stolen bikes while executing a search warrant in the community on Sept. 12.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, Watson Lake RCMP searched a residence on Stubenberg Boulevard and seized a “quantity” of suspected crack cocaine. Officers also found two mountain bikes that were allegedly stolen off a tourist’s vehicle the day before, as well as two additional bikes that are also believed to have been stolen.

Watson Lake resident Robin Laflamme, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cocaine, failing to comply with an undertaking and two charges of possession of stolen property.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court in Whitehorse on Sept. 18.

