Court date for couple who snuck into Yukon for vaccines delayed again

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)

A decision in the case of the southern couple who allegedly broke quarantine rules to sneak into a vaccine clinic in Beaver Creek has been delayed by an additional five weeks.

In court on May 18, the lawyer representing Ekaterina Baker and Rodney Baker requested the case be adjourned for a second time until June 15. The original date for the first appearance was May 4, when the case was adjourned for the first time.

The justice of the peace allowed the adjournment after Crown attorney Kelly McGill said they had no objections to the delay. The couple is expected to enter a plea on June 15.

McGill said the parties are still “in negotiations.”

Right now the couple is facing two charges each for breaking the Civil Emergency Measures Act. The charges have a punishment of up to $1,150 in fines for each of the accused.

While CEMA also provides for a sentence of up to six months in jail, it’s unclear if that is a possibility under the tickets that were written on Jan. 21. The charges have not been tested in court.

