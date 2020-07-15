A Whitehorse driver charged in the 2019 death of a pedestrian has had her first appearance moved to August. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Court appearance in fatal Whitehorse pedestrian crash bumped to August

A Whitehorse driver charged in the 2019 death of a pedestrian has had her first appearance moved to August.

Merle Gorichuk, 48, was killed on Nov. 21, 2019, when a truck hit him as he was crossing at the marked but uncontrolled crosswalk at Second Avenue and Elliott Street in downtown Whitehorse.

Karen Kennedy, 39, was charged in June with failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

She was scheduled to appear in court July 14.

However, both Crown and defence agreed to adjourn the matter to August to allow for more information and evidence to be shared.

Kennedy’s next court date is Aug. 11.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

