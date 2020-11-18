The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Councillor questions borrowing plan

City of Whitehorse would borrow $10 million for operations building

A Whitehorse city councillor is questioning a move that would see the city borrow $10 million for the operations building, despite more than $35 million projected to be in reserves at end of the year.

Coun. Samson Hartland, who voted against the original plan to borrow for the construction of the operations building, raised the issue at council’s Nov. 16 meeting after Brittany Dixon, the city’s manager of financial services, brought forward a report detailing the plans for borrowing.

Hartland argued that the city should be using its reserves to mitigate any borrowing costs in the future. It’s projected more than $35 million will be in reserves by the end of the year. The expected higher amounts in reserves are due to projects that were delayed, a reduction in spending on some initiatives and increased transfers to reserves based on funding formulas through the territory’s municipal grant and tax base growth.

“I’m not entirely convinced that just because we can borrow $10 million is the best thing to do,” Hartland said.

Dixon replied to Hartland’s concerns by noting the importance of having reserve funds available so the city can respond to emergencies and in case there are any revenue shortfalls. She also highlighted the uncertainty of the economic impact coming from COVID-19.

“We’re just not sure what we might face in the future,” she said.

In her report, Dixon detailed the borrowing plans that come two months after the 11,567-square-metre building off Range Road officially opened. The building is home to a number of departments including engineering, operations, transit and human resources. The structure cost a total of $54.6 million.

While much of the funding for the building came from the city’s portion of gas tax funding and its own reserves, Whitehorse city council voted in 2017 that the city would borrow the remaining funds. That bylaw authorized up to $18.8 million in borrowing over a 20-year period with the interest rate not to exceed 2.653 per cent.

With the building now complete and the final numbers in, the city is getting set for the finance agreement with TD Securities that is less than originally anticipated.

“The original project contemplated borrowing of $18.8 million at an annual estimated debt servicing cost of $1.5 million,” Dixon told council. “The annual cost was deemed to be manageable through an allocation from reserves.

“Through reduced spending measures, combined with project clarification and additional external funding commitments, borrowing has been reduced to $10 million, with an anticipated annual debt servicing cost not to exceed $0.7 million.”

While the loan with TD Securities will be subject to renewal every five years, the initial interest rate would be set at 1.825 per cent.

The proposed terms for the loan also include the ability to pay it off at any time.

It’s expected the finance agreement will be signed in about a month.

Meanwhile, gas tax funding accounts for $23.8 million and reserves have funded $20.7 million for the construction of the operations building.

While the operations building is finished, efforts are underway to plan for and build a second access road to it.

Coun. Dan Boyd clarified with Dixon that is a separate project which will require approval through future city budgets.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Caution and masks urged as COVID-19 cases rise in Nunavut and B.C.
Next story
Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 30. Hanley announced the territory’s 26th COVID-19 case on Nov. 18 in a press release, followed shortly by a second release from the Yukon government announcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all those entering Yukon effective Nov. 20. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
COVID-19 travel bubble to close; new case announced

Mandatory 14-day self-isolation for all entering the Yukon to begin Friday

City council discussed the contract for a new waste heat recovery system at the Canada Games Centre on Nov. 16. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
New waste heat recovery system expected to save city $85,000 each year

Cost of putting in the system increases by $200,000

Lana Selbee, Yukonstruct executive director, poses for a photo at Yukonstruct on Nov. 16. A week-long celebration of Yukon innovation is bringing together entrepreneurs and innovators from across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Celebrating Yukon innovation

2020 marks first Yukon Innovation Week

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, during a press conference on March 27. As case numbers rise dramatically in Nunavut and British Columbia, Yukon officials are urging caution and considering a new mask policy while preparing for the eventual roll-out of a vaccine. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Caution and masks urged as COVID-19 cases rise in Nunavut and B.C.

“Canada’s second wave of COVID-19 is reaching the territories”

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 18, 2020

Megan Waterman, director of the Lastraw Ranch, is using remediated placer mine land in the Dawson area to raise local meat in a new initiative undertaken with the Yukon government’s agriculture branch. (Submitted)
Dawson-area farm using placer miner partnership to raise pigs on leased land

“Who in their right mind is going to do agriculture at a mining claim? But this made sense.”

Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Riverdale residents will learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s FireSmarting… Continue reading

The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Councillor questions borrowing plan

City of Whitehorse would borrow $10 million for operations building

The City of Whitehorse announced that, as of Nov. 16, masks are mandatory when entering or in any spectator or concourse areas of the two facilities. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Masks now mandatory at the CGC, Takhini Arena

Heading to the Canada Games Centre or Takhini Arena to play hockey… Continue reading

RCMP are investigating after a break-in and robbery at the Dawson City Humane Society that occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 10 and the morning of Nov. 11. (Black Press file)
RCMP investigating after break-in and robbery at Dawson City Humane Society

No animals were harmed, but hundreds of dollars were stolen

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3. A public hearing will be held Nov. 23 on the proposed rezoning of 1308 Centennial St. from residential single zone to muli-residential zone. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Public hearing set on proposed rezoning

Change for 1308 Centennial St. passes first reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
YG doubles funding for permanent art collection acquisitions

The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for… Continue reading

Most Read