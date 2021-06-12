Council hears update on commercial land

There’s likely to be more commercial industrial land available for development in the near future.

During a municipal roundtable on June 10, planning and sustainability manager Mélodie Simard updated council on the work underway to look at where more industrial/commercial land may be available.

She highlighted the 2020-2030 and 2030-2040 time frames being considered, noting on the immediate horizon its expected opportunities will be coming available through First Nations land developments as well as the private sector.

Specifically, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation is moving forward with its Hammerstone Business Park off Tlingit Street in Marwell. Whitehorse city council approved the subdivision of the second phase of the project in May and it’s anticipated work on the ground will begin in 2022 following the reconstruction of Tlingit Street now underway.

The subdivision in May added 11 lots to the five that were created for Phase 1.

Meanwhile, work on the first phase of the former tank farm site between Hamilton Boulevard and the Hillcrest area is also underway. It’s anticipated the rezoning will come forward for council consideration later this summer.

While First Nations developments and the private sector are anticipated to provide the most immediate land availability for commercial/industrial development, Simard also noted there’s a number of other areas the city will be looking at in more detail such as part of the McRae area and some others. There could also be opportunity down the road for land to free up through the city’s building consolidation project, which is seeing city staff moved from a number of locations around town to newer and renovated structures.

“What I see is there’s going to be a lot,” Coun. Laura Cabott said of the land that will eventually be available for commercial/industrial use.

Simard indicated that if the city proceeded with all options for development there would be an oversupply of land for that purpose, but she also noted it’s unlikely that all options being looked at will be used for development.

Coun. Dan Boyd said that while it’s good there’s a long-term plan that will see land available, the challenge today is addressing the immediate demand.

City staff are set to continue working on the plans to identify and study the areas that could be best suited for commercial/industrial development.

Whitehorse city council