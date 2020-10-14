Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

Whitehorse city council members will not receive any increase to their base salaries as they were scheduled to on Jan. 1, 2021.

Council members voted Oct. 13 to decline the adjustment that was set to be made to their salaries on Jan. 1. While the adjustment is based on the most recent consumer price index (CPI) available, that figure would go back to 2019 as the 2020 figure isn’t calculated until a later date in 2021.

Coun. Samson Hartland had proposed the wage freeze for council salaries, noting that doing so was an opportunity for council to lead by example at a time when many businesses are suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

At the Oct. 13 council meeting, he reiterated his point on the matter, adding this is one way of showing council is committed to keeping costs down during “unprecedented times.”

As he stated when he first brought forward the motion: “What I’m hoping to do through the notice of motion is proactively take a step forwards in our remuneration that we have control (of) to make sure we’re not experiencing the increase, whereas the CPI may be of negative value, and of course future council will have to deal with that at the time.

“The negative impact of CPI is very real and when that calculation comes into effect you’ll see from the bylaw if there’s a negative CPI it will be no increase.”

Other council members agreed with Hartland’s motion and also emphasized the importance of the move while suggesting it is a small gesture and they hope to do more in the future.

Coun. Steve Roddick, for example, suggested some thought should be given to where the inflationary amount could go, noting there are many in the community feeling the economic impact of COVID-19.

As Coun. Laura Cabott pointed out though the inflationary amount would be between $800 and $900 per council member and that’s an amount she would leave to administration to determine the best direction for.

She thanked Hartland for bringing the matter forward and described it as “a great start”, noting her desire to look at opportunities in the future to do more for businesses and individuals impacted by the economic downturn of 2020.

Others also voiced their support to decline the 2021 CPI increase, though Coun. Dan Boyd first confirmed with administration it was a one-time change.

While the current council voted to freeze its own wages for the remainder of their term, in a separate vote members also passed third reading of a bylaw setting out the wages for next term of council.

The current council typically sets the wages for the next term of council about a year ahead of a municipal election. Municipal voters will next go to the polls on Oct. 21, 2021.

The bylaw for the next term of council sets the mayor’s annual salary at $102,502 and councillors’ salaries at $36,901 with adjustments for the annual Consumer Price Index in Whitehorse.

In a previous interview, Hartland said while the freeze on current council wages is an opportunity for council to lead by example, he would also support the increase for the 2021 to 2024 term of council knowing that the CPI for 2020 will likely be at zero. That means wages for the next council are not likely to change in the first year because any potential CPI increase would be based on the 2020 year.

Before voting in favour of the increase for the 2021-2024 term of council, council members also approved amendments brought forward by Coun. Jan Stick to set the timing for the CPI increase to Nov. 1, rather than Jan. 1. That means the change will be based on the CPI from the year previous rather than two years previous. The change for Nov. 1, 2022, for example, will be based on the CPI for 2021.

Hartland praised the amendment, noting it addresses his concerns that the wage changes more accurately reflect the most recent economic realities being faced by the city in a given year.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Government doubles rental of diesel generators from last year
Next story
Copper Road vet clinic closing at the end of the month due to harassment, owner says

Just Posted

Suzanne Greenshields poses for a photo outside Hospice Yukon in Whitehorse on Oct. 7. Years ago when Greenshields found herself grieving the loss of both her parents who died within a short time of one another, she took a friend up on the invite to participate in a grief walking group offered by Hospice Yukon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Grief walking group returns to in-person sessions

Hospice Yukon pleased to resume sessions along the Millennium Trail

Gold-rush era structures lean in to each other on Third Avenue in Dawson City in 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon-made podcast breathes new life into old gold rush tales

A made-in-Whitehorse podcast is breathing new life into old tales. From father-daughter… Continue reading

Glass shards lay under a broken window at Copper Road Veterinary Clinic in Whitehorse on Oct. 13.The Whitehorse veterinary clinic will be closing its doors at the end of the month after what the owner says is harassment has made working conditions intolerable for staff. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Copper Road vet clinic closing at the end of the month due to harassment, owner says

Veterinarian Marina Alpeza says she and her staff are facing constant demands for free service

Diesel generators at Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on June 17. This winter Yukon Energy will be renting 17 portable diesel units at a cost of approximately $4.1 million, double the number of generators from last year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Government doubles rental of diesel generators from last year

Energy prices will see a steady increase, but not a jump like last year

Wikimedia Commons Chris Irvin, who’s been a Watson Lake councillor for five years and has been serving most recently as deputy mayor, was elected as the southern Yukon town’s mayor in a byelection Oct. 8.
Chris Irvin reflects on new role as Watson Lake’s mayor

Councillor was pleased with support in his bid to run as mayor

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

A coho or silver salmon at Smith River Falls Recreation Site on Oct. 22, 2019. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
DFO opens fishing for coho salmon on Yukon portion of Tatshenshini River

The opportunity is the first and only one for public harvest of salmon in the territory this season

Applications open for short film funding

The Yukon government has teamed up again with the Harold Greenberg Fund… Continue reading

Feds announce top-up funding

The Yukon will get a $12.4-million top-up from the federal government as… Continue reading

History Hunter: Fake news is old news in the Yukon

If you haven’t heard of the allegations of “fake news” being thrown… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read