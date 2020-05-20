Council contemplates another $26,000 for Mount McIntyre stairs project

Part of the existing stairs that connect Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre with Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on May 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse may have to add another $26,000 to its budget to build a stairway linking the Canada Games Centre and the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre.

A recommendation that Whitehorse city council add the additional amount to the existing $162,462 project budget came forward at council’s May 19 meeting along with the recommendation that PCR Construction Ltd. be awarded the contract.

As city engineering manager Taylor Eshpeter, told council PCR’s $171,160 bid was the lowest of five that came in.

Ketza Construction, P.S. Sidhu Trucking, Southpaw Construction, and Wildstone Construction and Engineering also submitted prices for the work, though were all higher bids than PCR.

“The prices submitted are approximately 19 per cent higher than estimated,” Eshpeter stated in his report to council. “However, the prices seem to be reasonable considering the current market. It should be noted that the construction estimate was completed in 2019, and did not take into consideration potential impacts of COVID-19.”

If the additional funding is approved, it would likely come from more gas tax funding pending Yukon government approval. The city has already applied for the funding.

“An application to increase the funding has been submitted to the Yukon government and administration has received indication that it will be approved,” Eshpeter said. “However, pending the completion of a transfer payment agreement, funds may need to be drawn from the capital reserve.

“Administration expects to reimburse the proposed expenditure when the transfer payment agreement is completed.”

Both councillors Jan Stick and Dan Boyd stated they’re pleased the project that will connect the two recreational facilities off Hamilton Boulevard is coming forward for this year.

“It’s been a long time in the works,” Boyd said.

Council members will vote on the contract and budget change at its May 25 meeting.

If the contract and funding is approved, the work is scheduled to be done this year with a completion date of Oct. 30 outlined in bid documents.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council