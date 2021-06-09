Council candidate steps forward

Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)

Mellisa Murray wants to bring positive changes to her city.

In a June 7 statement, Murray announced her intentions to run for one of six city councillor positions in Whitehorse in the Oct. 21 municipal election.

“I hope to make our city safer and improve people’s lives on so many different levels,” Murray said. “I truly believe I have a lot to offer.”

Murray noted she’s a born and raised Yukoner, mother of two and active in Whitehorse’s arts and business community.

Murray, 32, is the president of the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre, a member of the Yukon Arts Advisory Council, and works as the project and membership coordinator for the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce.

She is also enrolled in Yukon University’s Indigenous Governance program.

She is seeking a seat on city council because she believes she can bring a strong voice for the people of Whitehorse, the city she has called home throughout her life.

“As a young woman and second-generation Chinese-Canadian, I believe I can bring an enthusiastic, dynamic and diverse perspective to city hall,” Murray said. “Coming from an arts background, I never thought I would become a politician — but watching the world change around me and seeing how these issues have affected our city has helped me find my voice. I now know that I need to use that voice to advocate for the people in our city and push for real positive change.”

Among Murray’s priorities are racial and gender equity, climate change, health and safety, housing and supporting local businesses.

She said she’s also excited to speak directly with Whitehorse residents about what matters most to them.

“For the next few months leading up to the election, I will devote myself to learning about the issues currently impacting our city, and, most importantly, listening to people,” she said.

Murray went on to note that if elected, she will aim to work collaboratively with mayor and council to prioritize issues in the city’s next strategic plan, and is committed to learning council procedures to effectively represent Whitehorse citizens.

Murray is among the first to announce her plans to run for a councillor position. Three candidates seeking the mayor’s seat have already stepped forward including Patti Balsillie and two current city councillors: Samson Hartland and Laura Cabott.

