Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)

Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)

Council candidate steps forward

Mellisa Murray plans to run in Oct. 21 election

Mellisa Murray wants to bring positive changes to her city.

In a June 7 statement, Murray announced her intentions to run for one of six city councillor positions in Whitehorse in the Oct. 21 municipal election.

“I hope to make our city safer and improve people’s lives on so many different levels,” Murray said. “I truly believe I have a lot to offer.”

Murray noted she’s a born and raised Yukoner, mother of two and active in Whitehorse’s arts and business community.

Murray, 32, is the president of the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre, a member of the Yukon Arts Advisory Council, and works as the project and membership coordinator for the Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce.

She is also enrolled in Yukon University’s Indigenous Governance program.

She is seeking a seat on city council because she believes she can bring a strong voice for the people of Whitehorse, the city she has called home throughout her life.

“As a young woman and second-generation Chinese-Canadian, I believe I can bring an enthusiastic, dynamic and diverse perspective to city hall,” Murray said. “Coming from an arts background, I never thought I would become a politician — but watching the world change around me and seeing how these issues have affected our city has helped me find my voice. I now know that I need to use that voice to advocate for the people in our city and push for real positive change.”

Among Murray’s priorities are racial and gender equity, climate change, health and safety, housing and supporting local businesses.

She said she’s also excited to speak directly with Whitehorse residents about what matters most to them.

“For the next few months leading up to the election, I will devote myself to learning about the issues currently impacting our city, and, most importantly, listening to people,” she said.

Murray went on to note that if elected, she will aim to work collaboratively with mayor and council to prioritize issues in the city’s next strategic plan, and is committed to learning council procedures to effectively represent Whitehorse citizens.

Murray is among the first to announce her plans to run for a councillor position. Three candidates seeking the mayor’s seat have already stepped forward including Patti Balsillie and two current city councillors: Samson Hartland and Laura Cabott.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Previous story
New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Just Posted

The City of Whitehorse’s Mayday Tree is reaching the end of its life and will be brought down when the new city hall/services building is constructed. Clippings are being taken from the tree for later planting. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Days are numbered for Whitehorse Mayday tree

Beloved tree is nearing the end of its life, will be brought down as part of city hall work

Melissa Murray announced her plans to run for Whitehorse city council on June 6. (Submitted/Archbould Photography)
Council candidate steps forward

Mellisa Murray plans to run in Oct. 21 election

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee photographed at a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on June 9, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Rural mental wellness audit finds staffing shortages at new hubs

The report found improvements had been made but challenges remain

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
New COVID-19 cases confirmed with three individuals in hospital

Public exposure notices have been issued.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on June 8. (Yukon News file)
Three new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

All are isolating and contact tracing is underway

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
VGFN reacts to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge oil and gas leases being suspended

Will continue to seek permanent protection of caribou calving grounds

The Northwest Territories’ chief medical officer Kami Kandola announced on June 2 that Yukoners can travel to N.W.T. without self-isolating this summer, with an exemption approval. (Courtesy/Northern News Service)
Yukon travellers offered self-isolation exemption in N.W.T.

Yukoners travelling to the Northwest Territories can apply for a self-isolation exemption through ProtectNWT

Joël Girouard paddles into second place during the Icebreaker Race on May 29. John Tonin/Yukon News
Icebreaker Race launches the paddling competition season

Paddlers raced 28 kilometres from the Marsh Lake Dam to Schwatka Lake

Jacqueline Mills takes the lead at the start of the annual Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run on May 29. The 4.7 kilometre uphill run was slightly shorter this year due to snow still present at the top of the route. Haley Ritchie/Yukon News
Eighteen runners, walkers climb Haeckel Hill

The Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run had 18 runners make the climb

Most Read