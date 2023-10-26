Whitehorse City Hall. Council has approved changes to the remuneration for the next mayor and council. (Yukon News file)

Council approves pay increase to take effect late 2024

Whitehorse city council approved pay increases for mayor and councillors, set to take effect after the 2024 election, at its Oct. 23 meeting.

The adjustments to the council remuneration bylaw were given third reading at the meeting. With increases that the bylaw says are tied to the Whitehorse consumer price increase for the previous two years the mayor will be paid $115,569 per year and councillors, who serve part time, will be paid $41,605.

Adjustments to expenses that can be reimbursed for the mayor and council were also included in the bylaw.

At the Oct. 23 meeting, council approved an amendment increasing the travel expenses the mayor can seek reimbursement for without council’s approval from $1,000 to $1,500. The travel expenses are for trips outside Whitehorse.

There was also spirited discussion on how councillors are to be compensated with a stipend for meetings outside the regular council schedule. An amendment to see them receive a stipend of $50 per hour for these meetings was approved.

A childcare allowance for councillors covering care at an hourly rate equivalent to the territory’s minimum wage so they can attend regularly-scheduled meetings was amended to make the allowance $20 per hour per child.

The bylaw and accompanying pay scale is in effect from Nov. 1 2024 to Dec. 31, 2028.

