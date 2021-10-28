Council approves development incentive

A City of Whitehorse development incentive has been approved for 61 Gleaner Ave. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Development cost charges will be covered for a 48-unit condo complex in Whistle Bend.

Whitehorse city council approved a development incentive for the charges — estimated to be worth $104,880 — during its final meeting of the term on Oct. 12.

The project is eligible because it will have more than 42 units.

“In response to council’s strategic priorities on housing, the Housing Development Incentive Policy is meant to encourage rental and supportive housing and smaller, denser housing forms in targeted areas,” Kinden Kosick, the city’s acting subdivision and lands coordinator, said.

“Under this policy, developments that meet the specified criteria are eligible for a reduction of Development Cost Charges (DCCs), a yearly monetary grant from the city, or both. The value of the grant would be based on the increase in taxation due to the improvements on the property.”

The project is planned to see three apartment-style buildings constructed on the 0.55 hectare site at 61 Gleaner Ave. The 48 units planned throughout the three buildings would mainly be one- and two-bedroom units.

Before voting in favour of approving the incentive, Coun. Steve Roddick questioned whether there are any other conditions attached to the incentive aside from the number of units being developed.

Mike Gau, the city’s director of development services, clarified that the number of units is the only requirement, because density is the incentive’s highest priority.

Other incentives are based around adding rental or supportive housing to the city and have different conditions attached.

Roddick said he thinks it’s unfortunate there’s not a condition attached that would prevent the units being used as short-term rentals, such as Airbnb.

Under incentive categories for rentals, there is a stipulation the units cannot be used as short-term rentals.

Roddick indicated he would like to see a similar condition in place for the category aimed at increasing density.

