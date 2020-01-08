Facebook file Cynthia Blackjack, seen here in a 2012 photo, died in 2013 during a medevac from Carmacks. An inquest into her death is slated to happen later this month.

Coroner’s inquest into Cynthia Blackjack’s death to begin in Carmacks, continue in Whitehorse

The first two days of the inquest will be held at the Carmacks community centre

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Cynthia Blackjack, a Yukon First Nations woman who died during a 2013 medevac, will begin in Carmacks before moving to Whitehorse.

Debbie Hoffman, the coroner’s counsel for the inquest, confirmed the locations in a press release Jan. 8.

The inquest’s first two days, Jan. 20 and 21, will be held at the Carmacks community centre. The inquest will then move to Whitehorse and continue at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre from Jan. 22 until Jan. 31.

Blackjack, 31-year-old citizen of Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, died on Nov. 7, 2013, while being medevaced from Carmacks to Whitehorse. She had contacted the Carmacks health centre in the days leading up to her death complaining of dental pain, and the day before, had gone to the centre in-person, where she was tentatively diagnosed with alcohol-induced gastritis. Staff had hold her to go to Whitehorse General Hospital but were unable to arrange transportation for her.

Staff decided to medevac her to Whitehorse on Nov. 7, 2013, but the medevac was delayed by nearly six hours due to a series of mistakes and equipment issues.

Blackjack died shortly before the medevac landed in Whitehorse.

The inquest will examine what role, if any, factors like systemic racism in the healthcare system contributed to Blackjack’s death.

The inquest comes after years of legal battles between the Yukon Coroner’s Office, Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and Blackjack’s family.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Jury selected for Carmacks man’s first-degree murder trial
Next story
Yukon government wants more time to work on Phase 5 of Whistle Bend

Just Posted

Jury selected for Carmacks man’s first-degree murder trial

Tyler Aaron Skookum is charged in relation to death of Wilfred Charlie in 2017.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

New board elected for Humane Society Yukon

The former board had said the society was in dire straits

Whitehorse considers giving a fire truck to the territorial government

The second-hand truck would provide additional support during larger-scale events

Yukoners asked to mull over ending the seasonal time change

A public engagement survey over whether to stop changing our clocks closes in February

Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds preliminary race at Ibex Valley tracks

The event included 19 participants racing in six categories

Yukon government wants more time to work on Phase 5 of Whistle Bend

A proposed street name could change

Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

Editorial: Second Avenue: How many more people have to get hit?

There is no sugarcoating it: Whitehorse’s Second Avenue is a hazard for… Continue reading

Female bantam development team wins gold at Angels on Ice hockey tournament

The Yukon Female Hockey Club’s bantam development team returned home from Langley,… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Moral philosophy and the electric Beaver

Don’t expect to see an electric Beaver soaring over Yukon traplines tomorrow

Most Read