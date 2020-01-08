Coroner’s inquest into Cynthia Blackjack’s death to begin in Carmacks, continue in Whitehorse

The first two days of the inquest will be held at the Carmacks community centre

Facebook file Cynthia Blackjack, seen here in a 2012 photo, died in 2013 during a medevac from Carmacks. An inquest into her death is slated to happen later this month.

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Cynthia Blackjack, a Yukon First Nations woman who died during a 2013 medevac, will begin in Carmacks before moving to Whitehorse.

Debbie Hoffman, the coroner’s counsel for the inquest, confirmed the locations in a press release Jan. 8.

The inquest’s first two days, Jan. 20 and 21, will be held at the Carmacks community centre. The inquest will then move to Whitehorse and continue at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre from Jan. 22 until Jan. 31.

Blackjack, 31-year-old citizen of Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, died on Nov. 7, 2013, while being medevaced from Carmacks to Whitehorse. She had contacted the Carmacks health centre in the days leading up to her death complaining of dental pain, and the day before, had gone to the centre in-person, where she was tentatively diagnosed with alcohol-induced gastritis. Staff had hold her to go to Whitehorse General Hospital but were unable to arrange transportation for her.

Staff decided to medevac her to Whitehorse on Nov. 7, 2013, but the medevac was delayed by nearly six hours due to a series of mistakes and equipment issues.

Blackjack died shortly before the medevac landed in Whitehorse.

The inquest will examine what role, if any, factors like systemic racism in the healthcare system contributed to Blackjack’s death.

The inquest comes after years of legal battles between the Yukon Coroner’s Office, Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and Blackjack’s family.

