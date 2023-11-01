Coroner’s inquest into alleged mail bomber’s death ends with recommendations

The jury determined that Leon Nepper died at Whitehorse General Hospital of natural causes

Leon Nepper, the subject of the recently concluded coroner’s inquest, as photographed in 2013. (Yukon News files)

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Leon Joseph Marcel Nepper concluded last week, with the jury deeming that he died at Whitehorse General Hospital of natural causes, specifically “complications of cardiovascular and lung disease.”

The jury also found the date and time of Nepper’s death to be Sept. 23, 2018, at approximately 1:25 p.m.

At the time of his death, Nepper was in custody at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre for allegedly mailing a bomb to his brother on Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

The explosive package was opened by Nepper’s brother, Roger, on Sept. 11, inflicting upon him severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Roger’s wife was burnt during the incident.

Nepper was arrested by the RCMP at his downtown Whitehorse apartment two days after the blast. He made at least two court appearances before his death.

According to a News report from Sept. 24, 2018, Nepper was found in “medical distress” at the correctional centre and was transferred to the city’s hospital, where he died. He was reportedly 73 years old at the time of his death.

The inquest into Nepper’s death was held in Whitehorse from Oct. 24 to 27 before presiding coroner Matthew Brown, who was appointed by the Yukon’s chief coroner, Heather Jones.

The inquest jury submitted four recommendations to the director of the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, with one recommendation also directed to the deputy minister of justice.

Among the recommendations, the jury suggested that a checkbox be added to the jail’s Medical Intake Assessment Form to indicate whether an inmate has signed an advance directive or do-not-resuscitate order. An advance directive appoints someone to make medical decisions on behalf of an individual who is unable to do so.

The jury suggested offering more training opportunities for correctional centre staff to “improve existing skillsets” and ensure higher levels of core and emergency intervention and response. It was also recommended that Nepper’s case be discussed during internal training.

The recommendation directed at the jail director and deputy minister of justice called for a suitability assessment of facilities that house inmates with serious medical conditions and implementing improvements where necessary.

