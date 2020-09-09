A Yukon hunter was killed after being charged by a bison in the Champagne area on Sept. 5. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Coroner IDs man killed during bison hunt

A 43-year-old hunter died on Sept. 5 during a bison hunt

Yukon chief coroner Heather Jones has identified 43-year-old Terry Still as the hunter who died after being charged by a bison in the Champagne area on Sept. 5.

In a Sept. 7 statement, Jones said two hunters initially shot the bison from a distance.

“It is understood that two hunters from Whitehorse had come across a lone bison and both were able to fire shots into the animal from a distance,” the statement reads. “The animal fell to the ground and one of the hunters walked toward the downed animal while the second hunter went back to get their all-terrain-vehicle.

“It is believed that when the hunter approached the downed bison it quickly became mobile and charged. The hunter was able to fire more shots into the bison but sustained fatal injuries from the charging animal.”

The bison also succumbed to its injuries about 100 metres from where it had charged.

Still had been hunting in the area with his wife and a family friend since the previous evening.

Haines Junction RCMP, and the territory’s Department of Environment are assisting the coroner’s office with the continuing investigation, it was noted.

In a Sept. 8 statement, Department of Environment spokesperson Heather Avery said conservation officers responded to the incident and are continuing an investigation. It has included a necropsy on the bison under the guidance of the acting chief veterinary officer.

“The Department of Environment will not be releasing any more information until the investigation has concluded and the necropsy results are available,” it was noted.

A GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/supportstillfamily for Still’s family has already raised nearly $15,000 as of the morning of Sept. 9.

It’s noted Still and his wife ran a home business together.

“This money will go directly to the family, to help cover costs of food, services, bills and any other costs that might accrue over the next while,” it’s stated on the fundraiser page.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

