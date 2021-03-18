The Yukon Coroner’s office confirmed 2021’s fifth opioid overdose death on March 11. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

The Yukon Coroner’s office confirmed 2021’s fifth opioid overdose death on March 11. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Coroner confirms the Yukon’s first carfentanil-related overdose death

Carfentanil, which is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, was confirmed in the territory on March 11

The Yukon’s most recent overdose death involved carfentanil, according to Yukon Coroner Heather Jones.

The carfentanil-related death is the Yukon’s fifth overdose death in 2021, Jones confirmed in a March 11 press release.

It’s the first confirmed instance of carfentanil infiltrating the territory’s street drug supply.

Carfentanil is 4,000 times more potent than heroin and 10,000 times more toxic than morphine, according to Jones. It is also 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, which is already a driver of overdose deaths in the territory — taking the lives of three people this year, while a fourth death is pending toxicology results.

“Carfentanil is toxic and clearly not intended for use in any product that humans should be consuming. This is what is so very frightening about illicit drug use — an individual can never be certain what is in the product they are using,” Jones said.

The most recent death occurred in a rural Yukon community in late February, the coroner says.

“The loss of another citizen to one more opioid overdose is heartbreaking. We must look beyond the numbers and see the impact the grief and loss is having on our communities,” Jones said.

The upward trend of overdose deaths signals the need for substance supports and naloxone availability, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley, adding that the territory should also explore safe drug supply.

Safe supply allows the prescription of opioids as an alternative to street drugs.

The Yukon government announced last month that it was considering safe supply in partnership with the federal government.

Yukon RCMP Superintendent Scott Sheppard said in a statement that education, health support and safe supply should all be contributing factors to quelling the trend of overdoses.

“While law enforcement plays a key role in deterring (illicit drug) activity, the root causes of substance use will still need to be addressed in a meaningful way,” Sheppard said.

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre provides drug testing at its Whitehorse office and outreach van, which can detect fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs. Brontë Renwick-Shields, executive director, told the News that drug testing is not a fail-safe guarantee against carfentanil, however. The substance can be toxic in such small quantities that it may not always be detected.

While drug testing is still a helpful harm reduction measure, Renwick-Shields said that drug users should still carry naloxone and shouldn’t use drugs alone.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

overdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction company disputing Old Crow Wellness Centre contract

Just Posted

Wyatt's World for March 17, 2021.
Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World for March 17, 2021.… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, Whitehorse city council is considering a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rezoning recommended

Council considers moving forward with change for 410 Cook Str.

Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in the ladies’ 30-kilometre free mass-start race during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 1, 2019, in Seefeld, Austria. Beatty placed 15th in this year’s World Cup. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty places 15th in World Cup cross-country finale

Whitehorse athlete Dahria Beatty achieved a new personal best in Switzerland’s Engadin… Continue reading

Sylvie Salomon holds two photos of her son, Maxim Baril-Blouin, near the Yukon River on March 16. Baril-Blouin passed away while in custody in 2018. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Family of man who died in custody in 2018 still seeking answers

Maxim Baril-Blouin, 26, passed away while in court-ordered care in Edmonton

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna… Continue reading

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction company disputing Old Crow Wellness Centre contract

The company that filed a competitive bid says the awarded contract lacks financial accountability

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun is suing the Yukon government over mining in its traditional territory. (First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun/Facebook)
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun is contesting mineral exploration in the Tsé Tagé watershed

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
YUKONOMIST: The benefits of big government

With an election coming, you don’t get any prizes for guessing that… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes move forward

Third reading expected March 22

A placer miner was charged under the <em>Placer Miner Act</em> and <em>Environment Act</em> on March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Bill Uloth appeared in court on March 9

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)
Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

Most Read