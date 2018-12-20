Joel Krahn/Yukon News City council granted an extension to the Challenge Cornerstone Project during a council meeting on Jan. 15.

Cornerstone Housing project receives additions $1.15M from Yukon government

The Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC) has given the Challenge Disability Resource Group (CDRG) an additional $1.15 million to support the development and construction of its Cornerstone Housing project in Whitehorse, the territorial government announced in a press release Dec. 13.

The money, which came from the YHC’s Municipal Matching Rental Construction Program, Housing Initiatives Fund and Victims of Violence Program, will help cover the costs of things like land preparation and architect fees for the affordable and supportive housing project.

YHC had previously given CDRG $750,231 in March to help buy a plot of land at 704 Main St. for the project, which aims to create a 53-unit building featuring 46 affordable one-bedroom units and seven condo units geared towards people with disabilities, people in need of affordable housing, and people facing barriers to long-term housing.

CDRG also received a $1 million grant from the City of Whitehorse in July for the project.

In the press release, CDRG executive director and CEO Jillian Hardie said she looked forward to breaking ground in the late summer of 2019.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
New program seeks to keep seniors in their homes
Next story
Some Porcupine caribou calving grounds could be off limits to drilling in ANWR

Just Posted

Some Porcupine caribou calving grounds could be off limits to drilling in ANWR

Four options for protecting the herd are in the draft Environmental Impact Statement, released today

Two dead after collision on North Klondike near Lake Laberge campground

An 81-year-old man and 52-year-old man are dead after their trucks collided Tuesday evening

Yukon experts dispute TV personality’s grizzly bear “plague” claim

Outfitter Jim Shockey claimed there was a grizzly “plague” in a widely-shared November Facebook post

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Yukon human-bear conflicts in 2018 highest on record, Environment Yukon officials say

Number of bears killed went down but conflicts, especially in the southern Yukon, went up

Too much on the line to waste: Bagnell on seeking re-election in 2019

Conservative Party contender Jonas Smith says it’s time for change

Yukon Yuletide: Learning to make lefse

The Christmas tradition of the Norwegian potato pancake

Yukon Yuletide: You can buy beer to help families celebrate Christmas this year

Some sales of a new Winterlong draft will be given to Share the Spirit campaign

Yukonomist: Mainstreaming Yukon products onto the shelves of your grocery store

Kudos to local retailers for offering outlets for local products

Whitehorse Glacier Bears rack up strong finishes at Victoria swim meet

The club’s lone win came from Kassua Dreyer in the 200 metre breaststroke

Yukon skiers compete at World Cup and NorAm events

While Nishikawa raced in Norway, Beatty was joined by Thomson and Jirousek in Sovereign Lake.

Yukon Yuletide: How to find the perfect Christmas tree

Every Yukon household is entitled to harvest two Christmas trees every year

Former premier Tony Penikett talks northern character

Penikett was in town to promote his latest book

Most Read