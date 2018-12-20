Cornerstone Housing project receives additions $1.15M from Yukon government

Joel Krahn/Yukon News City council granted an extension to the Challenge Cornerstone Project during a council meeting on Jan. 15.

The Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC) has given the Challenge Disability Resource Group (CDRG) an additional $1.15 million to support the development and construction of its Cornerstone Housing project in Whitehorse, the territorial government announced in a press release Dec. 13.

The money, which came from the YHC’s Municipal Matching Rental Construction Program, Housing Initiatives Fund and Victims of Violence Program, will help cover the costs of things like land preparation and architect fees for the affordable and supportive housing project.

YHC had previously given CDRG $750,231 in March to help buy a plot of land at 704 Main St. for the project, which aims to create a 53-unit building featuring 46 affordable one-bedroom units and seven condo units geared towards people with disabilities, people in need of affordable housing, and people facing barriers to long-term housing.

CDRG also received a $1 million grant from the City of Whitehorse in July for the project.

In the press release, CDRG executive director and CEO Jillian Hardie said she looked forward to breaking ground in the late summer of 2019.

