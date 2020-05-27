Contract awarded for mixed-income housing project

The empty lot on the corner of Fourth and Jeckell in Whitehorse on May 27. The Yukon government has awarded a $16.8-million contract to build the mixed-income housing project at the corner to Wildstone Construction Group. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has awarded a $16.8-million contract to build the mixed-income housing project at Fourth Avenue and Jeckell Street to Wildstone Construction Group.

The details are posted on the Yukon government’s tender management system and show Wildstone had the lowest of four bids and was one of two Yukon firms to bid on the work.

Ketza Group was the other local company to put in a bid, coming in at $17.9 million.

Johnston Builders Ltd. of St. Albert, Alta. also bid $17.9 million while Progressive Ventures Construction of Terrace, B.C. came in with the highest bid at $22.8 million.

The 47-unit building will feature units that vary in size from studios to three-bedrooms.

“The mixed income, mixed use housing project at Fourth Avenue and Jeckell Street will enable social diversity while supporting better social outcomes for our clients.

“It is part of our work to transform our social housing program into a community housing program that is flexible, fiscally sustainable and meets the diverse and dynamic housing needs of our community,” Pauline Frost, the territory’s minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corp. said in a statement on the plans in November 2019 when the design contract for the building was awarded to Kobayashi and Zedda Architects.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

HousingWhitehorse