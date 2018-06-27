Contempt of court application withdrawn against Shelley Cuthbert

The former neighbours of dog rescue owner Shelley Cuthbert have withdrawn their application to find her in contempt of court now that she’s moved all of her dogs off her Tagish Estates property.

Lawyer Graham Lang, who represented six of Cuthbert’s neighbours in their successful nuisance lawsuit against her, withdrew the application during a brief appearance before deputy justice Paul Kane in Whitehorse June 26.

Cuthbert participated via phone call, explaining that she was in Tagish.

Lang had warned the court earlier this month that he would be pursuing the contempt order should Cuthbert continue not to comply with an injunction to have no more than two dogs on her property.

Cuthbert has since moved all 43 of her dogs to an undisclosed location.

Lang had originally asked for a general adjournment of the contempt application on June 26, but was rebuffed by Kane, who said he didn’t see why that was necessary when Cuthbert was in compliance and had been so for the past two weeks.

Should the situation change, Kane said, her neighbours could bring a new contempt application to the court.

Lang agreed, but addressed Cuthbert’s recent post to her rescue’s Facebook page, where she said her new location was “temporary” and that she was looking for a permanent place before the winter.

“Plaintiffs in this matter just want to note … their injunction, it’s not a seasonal injunction,” Lang said.

