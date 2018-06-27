(Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)

Contempt of court application withdrawn against Shelley Cuthbert

The former neighbours of dog rescue owner Shelley Cuthbert have withdrawn their application to find her in contempt of court now that she’s moved all of her dogs off her Tagish Estates property.

Lawyer Graham Lang, who represented six of Cuthbert’s neighbours in their successful nuisance lawsuit against her, withdrew the application during a brief appearance before deputy justice Paul Kane in Whitehorse June 26.

Cuthbert participated via phone call, explaining that she was in Tagish.

Lang had warned the court earlier this month that he would be pursuing the contempt order should Cuthbert continue not to comply with an injunction to have no more than two dogs on her property.

Cuthbert has since moved all 43 of her dogs to an undisclosed location.

Lang had originally asked for a general adjournment of the contempt application on June 26, but was rebuffed by Kane, who said he didn’t see why that was necessary when Cuthbert was in compliance and had been so for the past two weeks.

Should the situation change, Kane said, her neighbours could bring a new contempt application to the court.

Lang agreed, but addressed Cuthbert’s recent post to her rescue’s Facebook page, where she said her new location was “temporary” and that she was looking for a permanent place before the winter.

“Plaintiffs in this matter just want to note … their injunction, it’s not a seasonal injunction,” Lang said.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse dump fire contained after weekend flare-up

Just Posted

20th annual Yukon River Quest sets out for Dawson City

Record field of 115 teams for 2018 race

Construction nearly finished at Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend continuing care facility

Residents are slated to start moving in in October

Contempt of court application withdrawn against Shelley Cuthbert

The former neighbours of dog rescue owner Shelley Cuthbert have withdrawn their… Continue reading

Contentious Copper Ridge zoning amendment passes

Council decides demand for housing outweighs neighbourhood concerns

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Salvation Army considers housing men on women’s floor to meet demand

‘It may be that women in the community have ways of sharing space that men might not’

Ottawa’s Trans Mountain purchase was a legal checkmate against B.C.

Provinces have less power to regulate the federal government than private industry

Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose

Officials say family of four was found near Dease Lake after their vehicle was apparently abandoned

Yukon Roller Girls, North Coast Nightmares face off at Scar Wars

‘Our jammers had to work a little bit harder than they’re used to’

Big Cruise doubles down on the Skagway cruise market

The world’s largest leisure travel company is doubling down on the Skagway… Continue reading

Neighbours slam proposed Copper Ridge townhouses

Property values, parking cited as cause for concern

New Wolf Creek accessible trail nears completion

‘It’s a totally different trail and they barely touched anything’

Competition topples Tippy Mah’s Whitehorse condo plans

Work suspended on 44-unit project after pre-sales fall short

Most Read