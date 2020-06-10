An artist’s rendering of the intersection planned for Hillcrest Drive and the Alaska Highway near the Whitehorse airport. Plans are to widened the highway to four lanes over the 1.5 kilometre stretch from just south of Hillcrest Drive to north of Burns Road. (Screen shot/letstalkhillcrest.ca)

Construction to start on Alaska Highway in Hillcrest

Construction work on the Alaska Highway in Hillcrest is expected to begin this month after Cobalt Construction was awarded the $10.8 million contract for highway improvements between Lodestar Lane and Burns Road.

The Yukon government announced the contract award June 4, highlighting the plans for a signalized intersection and a paved trail that will connect with city’s trail network.

The highway will be expanded to four lanes, with dedicated turning lanes aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing the possibility of collisions.

A frontage road will be built to connect Hillcrest Drive and Burns Road as well as Electra Crescent to Lodestar Road.

The contract with Cobalt outlines two phases with Phase 1 — between Lodestar Lane and Hillcrest Drive — happening this year. Phase 2 — from Hillcrest Drive to Burns Road — will happen in 2021.

A third phase is planned to follow in 2022, though another contract will be awarded for that.

“The Alaska Highway is critical for all of Yukon’s road users and these improvements will substantially improve safety,” Richard Mostyn, the minister of Highways and Public Works, is quoted saying in the release. “This contract also provides another example of a local company playing a role in keeping Yukon’s economy on track while improving the lives of Yukoners.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

