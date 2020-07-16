Ben Power, Solvest Inc. vice-president, from left, Andrew Hall, Yukon Energy president and CEO, and Ranj Pillai, energy, mines and resources minister, announce Solvest’s one-megawatt, large-scale solar project in Whitehorse on July 13. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Construction of Yukon’s largest to date solar project will begin in August

Project expected to generate enough power for 153 homes

A one-megawatt solar energy project being built by Solvest Inc. will be the largest solar array in the North, officials say.

It will feature 4,000 solar modules installed on 2.6 hectares of land off the North Klondike Highway

The project and the electricity purchase agreement for the power that will be generated and sold to Yukon Energy was announced at a press conference outside the Solvest Inc. office in Marwell on July 13.

Officials from Solvest and Yukon Energy were on-hand along with energy, mines and resources minister Ranj Pillai.

Under the agreement, Yukon Energy will purchase energy generated from the solar farm for 25 years beginning at a rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour with inflationary adjustments in future years.

“By 2030, our goal is to have more than 97 per cent of the electricity generated on the Yukon grid, on average, to come from renewable sources,” Yukon Energy Corporation president and CEO Andrew Hall said. “In addition to the renewable projects we are building on our own, entering into these types of agreements with independent power producers and purchasing locally-owned and generated renewable electricity helps us reach our renewable electricity target and build a sustainable energy future in Yukon.”

The purchase agreement falls under the Yukon government’s independent power production policy’s standing offer program, which allows independent producers like Solvest to sell energy back to the grid.

“This is what we’ve wanted to see and it’s happening,” Pillai commented, after highlighting a number of other solar projects Solvest has been involved with including the installation of a 940-kW solar array owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow that’s saving approximately 190,000 litres of diesel every year.

Solvest has established itself as a solar energy leader in the North, Pillai said, highlighting its work on 340 projects in the Yukon along with 77 in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut and more in other parts of the country.

The 1.84-gigawatt hours of power the project on the North Klondike Highway is expected to produce each year represents enough energy to keep about 153 Yukon homes powered for a year, Pillai said, noting there are also many micro-generation projects adding renewable energy sources in the territory’s grid.

Speaking directly to the newest project, Solvest vice-president Ben Power pointed out it will be “entirely designed, engineered, constructed, owned, and operated by Yukoners.”

Construction is expected to begin in August and wrap up in November. At peak construction periods, the project will employ between 12 and 15 people with numbers varying at different points on the project.

“This project will provide an economically viable example of solar in the North and help encourage further development of renewable energy here and across northern Canada,” Power said. “As a local company, we look forward to working with Yukon goverment, Yukon Energy and ATCO Electric Yukon to bring this project online and begin supplying Yukoners with renewable energy for decades to come.”

At a cost of $2.1 million it’s anticipated it will be about six or seven years before it begins seeing a profit.

In a July 14 interview, NDP Leader Kate White said she’s pleased to see a local company taking on such a project that will be a positive step forward for renewable energy in the territory. She said she hopes to see more projects like this come forward, noting that while a number of First Nations and businesses are moving forward with plans to enhance renewable energy in the territory, there’s been no such investment by the Yukon government.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Graphic novelist using Jenni House residency to research tropes about disability, illness

Just Posted

Construction of Yukon’s largest to date solar project will begin in August

Project expected to generate enough power for 153 homes

Another public hearing set for tank farm designation

‘There are still several steps ahead,’ says councillor

Kwanlin Dün, Ta’an Kwäch’än Council asking people to refrain from using settlement lands

“…We don’t want to prohibit people, but at the same time, we need our land to take a rest”

Yukon continues heading towards Phase 3 of reopening

‘We can not let our guard down now’, premier says

Court hears petition to shut down alleged Pelly Crossing bootlegger

Richard Hager did not oppose the application in court July 13

Yukon Party announces new critic roles

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon announced the party’s caucus critic roles in… Continue reading

Victoria Gold reports small water spill at Eagle Gold mine

No waterways are believed to have been contaminated

Court appearance in fatal Whitehorse pedestrian crash bumped to August

A Whitehorse driver charged in the 2019 death of a pedestrian has… Continue reading

RCMP investigating forcible confinement and sexual assault case

Whitehorse RCMP announced in a press release on July 8 that three… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Air North grounds Ottawa route for the season

Passengers will be given a 24-month travel credit

COMMENTARY: Yukon’s healthy land and forests are essential services

Joe Copper Jack & Katarzyna Nowak Special to the News As essential… Continue reading

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in schedule byelection for chief

The byelection to select the next Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in chief will happen on… Continue reading

Most Read