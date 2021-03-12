The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild that will be completed in 2023. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)

Construction contract for Old Crow Wellness Centre awarded to Ketza Construction Ltd.

The project is slated for completion in 2023

The construction contract for the Old Crow Health and Wellness centre has been awarded to KetzaTSL Construction Ltd.

The $44.9 million contract will fund the construction of a wellness centre and attached 10-unit housing plex.

The constrution company was awarded based on its schedule, training plans, sub-contracting plans, northern experience and First Nations participation, the Yukon government says. Stantec Architects and Engineers will oversee the design and construction.

The wellness centre will replace the existing Old Crow health centre, which was built in the 1970s and prioritized for rebuild in 2018.

The 10-plex is slated for completion in late 2022. The health centre will be completed by late 2023.

First Nations

Most Read