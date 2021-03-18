The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)

Construction company disputing Old Crow Wellness Centre contract

The company that filed a competitive bid says the awarded contract lacks financial accountability

A construction company that filed a competitive bid for the Old Crow Wellness Centre is disputing the awarded contract.

The Yukon government announced that KetzaTSL Construction Ltd. had been awarded a $44.9-million contract for the project in a press release issued on March 11.

Wildstone Construction Group, who bid a lower price of $38.2 million, is questioning the government’s decision to award the higher application.

In a statement issued to the News, the construction company highlighted that the government’s pre-tender estimate for the job was $38 million. It continues to allege that the Yukon government’s freight allowance is inadequate for the project and will result in an additional $2 million in costs.

“As such, this project is likely closer to $10 million over the Yukon government’s established budget,” the company says.

“This is a gross misappropriation of public funds and shows a lack of financial accountability.”

Wildstone is accusing the Yukon government of rushing the tender decision prior to the territorial election, which was called the following day on March 12.

“When project tenders come in over budget, the award process is seldom rushed through the procurement process as the additional capital needs to be allocated and approved,” the company says, adding that this process usually takes “several months.”

Wildstone alleges that staff with the Department of Highways and Public Works explained during a debrief with the company that they were urged to make a quick decision on the project.

In an email to the News, department spokesperson Oshea Jephson said that Wildstone’s concerns misconstrue the situation.

The procurement was value-driven, meaning that KetzaTSL was chosen for its technical criteria more than its price, he said.

“Technical points for this project were scored heavily due to the remote location, challenging terrain, site conditions, and project timelines,” Jephson said.

First Nation participation, northern experience and scheduling were also taken into account.

“In this case, additional funding was provided to ensure the project could continue moving forward on schedule as work is set to begin this summer,” he said.

The Yukon government is set to debrief with Wildstone now that a bid challenge has been issued. A hearing may be called, at the discretion of a Bid Challenge Committee Chair.

“The Bid Challenge Process was designed to improve the procurement process, but does not stop a contract award,” Jephson said.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

Just Posted

Wyatt's World for March 17, 2021.
Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World for March 17, 2021.… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The now empty lot at 410 Cook Street in Whitehorse on Jan. 19. As developers move forward with plans for a housing development that would feature 16 micro-units, Whitehorse city council is considering a zoning change that would reduce the number of required parking spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rezoning recommended

Council considers moving forward with change for 410 Cook Str.

Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in the ladies’ 30-kilometre free mass-start race during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 1, 2019, in Seefeld, Austria. Beatty placed 15th in this year’s World Cup. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty places 15th in World Cup cross-country finale

Whitehorse athlete Dahria Beatty achieved a new personal best in Switzerland’s Engadin… Continue reading

Sylvie Salomon holds two photos of her son, Maxim Baril-Blouin, near the Yukon River on March 16. Baril-Blouin passed away while in custody in 2018. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Family of man who died in custody in 2018 still seeking answers

Maxim Baril-Blouin, 26, passed away while in court-ordered care in Edmonton

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna… Continue reading

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction company disputing Old Crow Wellness Centre contract

The company that filed a competitive bid says the awarded contract lacks financial accountability

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun is suing the Yukon government over mining in its traditional territory. (First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun/Facebook)
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun is contesting mineral exploration in the Tsé Tagé watershed

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
YUKONOMIST: The benefits of big government

With an election coming, you don’t get any prizes for guessing that… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. At Whitehorse city council’s March 8 meeting, members passed the first two readings on two separate bylaws that aimed to ensuring its bylaws are up to date. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes move forward

Third reading expected March 22

A placer miner was charged under the <em>Placer Miner Act</em> and <em>Environment Act</em> on March 9. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Placer miner fined for debris, road-clearing at camp

Bill Uloth appeared in court on March 9

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)
Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

Most Read