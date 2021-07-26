Condolences shared for former Yukon Commissioner Jack Cable

“His impact on the community during his lifetime of public service is immeasurable.”

Jack Cable with his wife Fay in December 2020 when he was inducted into the Order of Yukon. (Facebook/Office of the Commissioner of Yukon)

Condolences poured in July 22 for former commissioner and long-time Yukoner Jack Cable.

Cable served as Liberal MLA for the Riverside riding for eight years and was also president of the Yukon Energy Corporation. He was commissioner of the territory from 2000 to 2005.

“Outside of politics, Jack was a respected engineer and lawyer. He gave back to the community through countless volunteer initiatives that have enriched our territory’s social fabric,” said Premier Sandy Silver in a statement.

“He will always be fondly remembered and he will be dearly missed. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Jack’s family, friends and everyone who had the honour of knowing him,” he said.

In 2020 Cable was inducted to the Order of Yukon.

Originally from Hamilton, Ontario, Cable moved to the Yukon in 1970 and practised law in the territory for 21 years. He also served as a volunteer with the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, the Learning Disabilities Association of the Yukon, Association of Professional Engineers and the Law Society of Yukon.

His son, Dan Cable, is currently Clerk of the Legislative Assembly and daughter Sue Edelman, also served as a former MLA.

MP Larry Bagnell, a close friend of Cable, said “Jack spent decades making the Yukon the territory we know and love.”

“On a personal note, Jack was a longtime advisor and friend, and the person who asked me to become involved in politics. He will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. His impact on the community during his lifetime of public service is immeasurable,” he said.

Opposition leader Currie Dixon also praised “Gentleman Jack” for his work in the legislature and in the community.

“His conduct and demeanor in the assembly were a reminder of what we should aspire to and enabled him to work constructively with others,” he said.

