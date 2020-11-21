The Cornerstone housing project under construction at the end of Main Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Community Services Minister John Streicker said he will consult with the Yukon Contractors Association after concerns were raised in the legislature about COVID-19 isolation procedures for Outside workers at the site. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Cornerstone housing project under construction at the end of Main Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Community Services Minister John Streicker said he will consult with the Yukon Contractors Association after concerns were raised in the legislature about COVID-19 isolation procedures for Outside workers at the site. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Concerns raised about alternate self-isolation plans for construction

Minister Streicker said going forward, official safety plans should be shared across a worksite

Community Services Minister John Streicker said he will consult with the Yukon Contractors Association after concerns were raised in the legislature about COVID-19 safety concerns at a construction project on Main Street.

NDP leader Kate White brought forward concerns during question period on Nov. 19 after she was approached by a local worker supervising electrical work on the site.

The site in question is being run by Johnston Builders Limited, an Alberta-based company with a local office. The company submitted an “alternate self-isolation plan” to the Yukon government in early October.

The alternate self-isolation plans, which must be approved by the Chief Medical Officer of Health in addition to the Department of Community Services, allow Outside workers to work on sites if the employer can propose a plan that won’t result in a risk of virus transmission.

But Rob Babcock, the electrical supervisor who works for Benoit Electric, said he had concerns about the approved alternate plan.

Babcock said next week carpenters from Manitoba were expected to begin working on site. Rather than self-isolating in a hotel, Babcock was informed on Nov. 5 that the Outside workers would begin construction work on the same site when they arrived.

In the safety plan he was provided a copy of, all workers under the alternate plan would be required to wear an identifying armband, use a separate lunchroom and washroom and work in separate areas with “interaction between the crews will be kept to a minimum.”

“Who’s cleaning all the surfaces? Who’s dictating this? Who’s checking to make sure these guys are even doing what they’re supposed to be doing?” he said.

Babcock said he was uncomfortable working on the same site as Manitoba workers prior to completing isolation, and crew members with vulnerable family felt the same way.

“I don’t feel that it’s fair to me or the guys I work with that we should have to compromise on this,” he said.

Reached on Nov. 19, James Hackney, Johnston Builders Limited president and CEO, said that information was out of date and “safety for everyone on site is number one.”

Hackney said in light of recent case numbers and the announced shutdown of borders the current plan for arriving workers is to fully self-isolate off-site, regardless of the previously approved alternate self-isolation plan.

“This is a very fluid situation,” he said. “We do have an approved alternative self-isolation plan but with the news yesterday, I don’t even know if it’s valid. We can’t proceed with anything unless everybody’s good with it.”

White said she was relieved for local workers that a solution had been reached, but said more oversight is required from the government in order to avoid putting local workers in an uncomfortable position.

“I am glad that this company reevaluated and that they’re looking at what’s happening right now and they’re going to do something different. But it should never have come to the floor of the Legislative Assembly,” she said.

“The government is ultimately responsible. We can’t just give blanket approvals because they’re for economic development. There’s too much at risk right now,” she said.

Streicker said there has been around 400 applications for alternate self-isolation plans, but not all have been approved. He said all Outside workers must isolate “but they can do so on the job site if they prove and can carry that out in such a way as to keep it safe and separate. That is what was applied for.”

“I want to know if the minister, or the minister’s department, prior to approving alternative isolation plans, consults with the people who will be affected by them,” White said during committee in the House.

Babcock said he was unable to obtain the official alternative self-isolation plan approved by the government. He said he reached out to the government and was told they needed to consult legal before releasing the plan.

In the House on Nov. 18 Streicker said a requirement for contractors to share the plan with the sub-trades on a job site isn’t a strict requirement right now. He said he is determining if the government can release that information to inquiries and would reach out to the Yukon Contractors Association to talk in general about alternative self-isolation plans.

“The general (contractor) should be sharing it,” he said. “I will work in the future to ensure that it is a stipulation and a requirement.”

Streicker said that all employees entering the Yukon, including those under alternate isolation, must sign their declarations for self-isolation rules. He added that employees with concerns can contact either covid19enforcement@gov.yk.ca or 1-877-374-0425 in order to register a complaint.

Workers Compensation and Civil Emergency Measures Act enforcement officers are both available to check sites, he said.

“Please, let one of us know and we will go and check to make sure that things are being done safely, because safety is our biggest priority during this pandemic,” he said.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

ConstructionCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New COVID-19 cases, public exposure notice announced
Next story
City hall, briefly

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: COVID-19 strikes another blow at high-school students

They don’t show up very often in COVID-19 case statistics, but they… Continue reading

The Cornerstone housing project under construction at the end of Main Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Community Services Minister John Streicker said he will consult with the Yukon Contractors Association after concerns were raised in the legislature about COVID-19 isolation procedures for Outside workers at the site. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Concerns raised about alternate self-isolation plans for construction

Minister Streicker said going forward, official safety plans should be shared across a worksite

The Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley, pictured at a press conference in October, announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 as well as a new public exposure notice. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 cases, public exposure notice announced

The new cases have all been linked to previous cases

Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard of the Yukon RCMP speaks to media in Whitehorse on Nov. 19, about Project MUSKRAT which has been ongoing since December 2017. Yukon RCMP have charged five Whitehorse individuals and seized $450,000 in cash along with drugs, prohibited weapons and stolen goods after acting Nov. 4 on search warrants obtained during the three-year-long investigation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon RCMP seize $450,000 and stolen goods in Whitehorse drug bust

Five individuals have been arrested and released on conditions.

Cars drive past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21. Whitehorse council and administrative members discussed the possibility of reducing the speed limits in the downtown area to 40 and 30 kilometres per hour during a roundtable discussion on Nov. 19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Lower speed limits contemplated for downtown Whitehorse

Possibilities expected to formally come forward in 2021

Beatrice Lorne was always remembered by gold rush veterans as the ‘Klondike Nightingale’. (Yukon Archives/Maggies Museum Collection)
History Hunter: Beatrice Lorne — The ‘Klondike Nightingale’

In June of 1929, 11 years after the end of the First… Continue reading

Samson Hartland is the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines. The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during its annual general meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Yukon Chamber of Mines elects new board

The Yukon Chamber of Mines elected a new board of directors during… Continue reading

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and — unsurprisingly — hospital visitations were down. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Annual report says COVID-19 had a large impact visitation numbers at Whitehorse General

The Yukon Hospital Corporation has released its annual report for 2019-20, and… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

City council was closed to public on March 23 due to gathering rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is now hoping there will be ways to improve access for residents to directly address council, even if it’s a virtual connection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Solution sought to allow for more public presentations with council

Teleconference or video may provide opportunities, Roddick says

Megan Waterman, director of the Lastraw Ranch, is using remediated placer mine land in the Dawson area to raise local meat in a new initiative undertaken with the Yukon government’s agriculture branch. (Submitted)
Dawson-area farm using placer miner partnership to raise pigs on leased land

“Who in their right mind is going to do agriculture at a mining claim? But this made sense.”

Riverdale residents can learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s plan to FireSmart a total of 24 hectares in the area of Chadburn Lake Road and south of the Hidden Lakes trail at a meeting on Nov. 26. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Meeting will focus on FireSmart plans

Riverdale residents will learn more details of the City of Whitehorse’s FireSmarting… Continue reading

The City of Whitehorse is planning to borrow $10 million to help pay for the construction of the operations building (pictured), a move that has one concillor questioning why they don’t just use reserve funds. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Councillor questions borrowing plan

City of Whitehorse would borrow $10 million for operations building

Most Read