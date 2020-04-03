Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

Minister of Health and Social Services Pauline Frost talks to media in Whitehorse during a press conference in December. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has given the independent expert panel, charged with the comprehensive review of Health and Social Services report, a 30-day extension.

The territory granted the request on April 1, announcing it in a press release. Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost pushed the deadline from March 31 to April 30.

The panel requested additional time, stating it was experiencing circumstantial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, the majority of the panel, including its director, has been tasked with coming up with a response to the virus by multiple agencies, the territorial government being one of them.

“We are all affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Frost said in the release. “As we work together to mitigate the effects this will have on Yukoners, other projects may be impacted. This extension will allow key staff to continue important work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are thankful to the Panel for all the work they have done and are looking forward to reviewing their final report on April 30.”

This review is an assessment of the territory’s services in the health and social services field. It will include key cost drivers and point out area to improve coordination as well as how to better integrate services.

The review is operating under the values of access, quality, sustainability, coordination of care and reconciliation.

