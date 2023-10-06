Compounding problems add up to more spending than usual: Finance minister

Sandy Silver has outlined why the Yukon’s 2023-24 supplementary budget is larger than in the past

Intense forest fires, immense flooding in the Klondike Valley, rising inflation and increased cost of living are some compounding challenges that required the Yukon government to spend more than usual this fiscal year, according to Finance Minister Sandy Silver.

The supplementary budget introduced this fall adds $132.7 million in gross operations and maintenance, with no changes in gross capital spending.

“All of these converging challenges make for a first supplementary estimate that is larger than usual,” Silver told the legislature on the opening day of the fall session on Oct. 4.

“At the same time, many of these unanticipated costs are becoming more predictable. While we may not know which challenge may pose a risk during any given year, we have come to know that events that were once categorized as once-a-century occurrences are becoming increasingly more common. In response, we are also improving how we prepare for them.”

Silver noted the territory’s $50-million contingency fund, which was part of the main budget and has been exhausted. It absorbed costs related to most of the events he touched on.

Silver told the Yukon Legislative Assembly the new collective agreement with the Yukon Employees Union contains several updates and new provisions including wage increases of 10.5 per cent over three years for union members that comes with an immediate cost. A government release issued Oct. 4 notes that the new collective agreement, which was ratified in June, accounts for an additional $36.9 million in spending.

Silver indicated the government taking over water management and treatment at the Minto mine site, following its abandonment by Minto Metals Corp. in May, is another response that was unaccounted for in the $1.94-billion budget unveiled in March.

Addressing the 43 proposed actions in the substance use health emergency strategy, which was released in August, more than a year and a half after the government declared an emergency in response to a surge in substance-use related harms, is another factor, he said.

Meeting the funding needs of the Yukon Hospital Corporation with an additional $14.9 million in spending and padding the insured health system with $9.8 million were also identified.

The supplementary budget includes $21.4 million in capital for developing a marine services platform in Skagway, Alaska. That project has been accommodated without any gross changes to capital spending, per the release.

The release notes the supplementary budget also includes $19.6 million for wildland firefighting costs.

Adjustments in spending have led to a revised $3.6-million surplus.

The forecasted net debt is up $49 million from the March forecast to $423.8 million.

While the opposition parties haven’t yet been briefed on budget changes in every department, Yukon NDP Leader Kate White has some questions based on her understanding so far.

White is curious about the temporary assistance program for landlords to “support a stable supply of rental housing” which Silver referred to in the house.

She is also looking for clarity on the intention of the contingency fund.

“In the spring sitting, and we were told that there was an additional $50 million that was for emergency purposes. And I really feel like the house was led to believe that that was for things like landslides and wildfires and natural occurrences. And so, we’ll be seeking clarification because they said that it’s been distributed throughout,” she said.

Furthermore, the Yukon government has tabled a third supplementary budget for 2022-23 with $15.3 million more in spending on operations and maintenance to cover retroactive payments under the new collective agreement for wages earned that fiscal year. It includes a revised annual surplus of $28.6 million and net debt of $313.8 million for that period.

