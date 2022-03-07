Community safety efforts recognized by Yukon government

Efforts to prevent crime and promote community safety are being recognized through the 2020-2021 Community Safety Awards.

The territory has presented the awards every two years since 2012 as a way of recognizing Yukoners who work to enhance and promote community safety.

While an in-person ceremony could not be held this year due to COVID-19, the territory recognized 18 organizations and individuals “for their dedication to improving community safety through various initiatives, including activism, community outreach and support, excellence in emergency and first response and volunteerism.”

A selection committee made up of two representatives each from the Yukon Police Council and the Department of Justice along with one representative from RCMP ‘M’ Division reviews nominations and provides recommendations to the territory’s Minister of Justice.

“The recipients of this year’s awards are all people who have contributed to the safety and well-being of Yukoners and our communities,” Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in a statement. “I am honoured to present them with Community Safety Awards and to acknowledge their positive impact. They each show a strong sense of commitment to fulfilling their civic duties in outstanding ways, either individually or through innovative programs. Congratulations to all the recipients.”

The Watson Lake System Navigation Project, led by Angela Miller who works as program navigator and Sue Rudd who provides case coordination, networking and administrative support, was named as the exceptional project in the awards.

The project has been operating in Watson Lake for four years, providing outreach and network navigation support for those living with neuro-developmental disabilities.

“This program has contributed to improvement in the health, mental wellness and safety of people in Watson Lake,” it’s noted in a government statement on the awards.

Also presented with the community safety awards are Gerry Crayford who was awarded the lifetime contribution to community safety; Cpl. Cameron Long for outstanding community policing; Willow Brewster for mentorship; Chase Blodget who was named as a bridge builder; John Mitchell and John Moses who were each recognized for their volunteer efforts; and Terence Grabowski who was recognized for services to people in need.

Nine individuals were also recognized with first responders awards including RCMP Cpl. Tim Anderson, RCMP Const. Greg Tillack, RCMP Const. Eric Parent, Whitehorse Fire Cpt. Scott MacFarlane, Whitehorse firefighter Ryan Miller, Scott McDougall, Jesse Craig, Melvin Lagersson, and Claude Vallier who took action in a number of emergency situations over the last two years.

