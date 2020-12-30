Community Development Fund recipients announced

The Dawson City Music Festival in 2010. The Dawson City Music Festival Association received $73,195 to build a community recording studio from the Yukon government’s Community Development Fund. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)

Fifteen community projects have received $487,846 from the Yukon government’s Community Development Fund.

“The Community Development Fund continues to provide immense value to Yukoners and their communities,” said Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development.

“It is more important than ever that fund applicants find and introduce new ideas and projects to improve their fellow Yukoners’ lives during this difficult time.”

Four Yukon projects received the largest parcels of tier-two funding upwards of $50,000.

The Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble, a local non-profit theatre company, was awarded $50,331 to hire consultants and build a governance, marketing and First Nations relations plan.

The Volunteer Bénévoles Yukon Society, a volunteer resource network, was awarded $66,000 to hire a contractor who will develop a business plan and develop a non-profit hub.

The Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation was awarded $66,688 for a greenhouse retrofitting project. The greenhouse will provide a reliable source of food and education hub for youth to work alongside elders and learn traditional values.

The Dawson City Music Festival Association received $73,195 to build a community recording studio.

The deadlines for the next round of funding roll out in the new year. Applications for grants of $20,000 or less are due on Jan. 15, May 15, July 15 and Oct. 15.

Grants requesting between $20,0000 and $75,000 are due on April 15 and Sept. 15. Applications requesting $75,000 or more are due on Jan. 15.

