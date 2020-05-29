Community Development Fund awards announced

The Yukon government has awarded $1.4 million to 24 community projects through the January 2020 intake of the Community Development Fund. The Yukon Transportation museum saw the largest donation and plans to use some of the money to replace the lighting. (Ian Steward/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has awarded $1.4 million to 24 community projects through the January 2020 intake of the Community Development Fund.

There were two tiers of funding handed out, tier one and tier three. The first tier saw $238,484 split between 16 groups. The third tier saw $1.21 million split between eight groups.

Tier one applications are for funding less than $20,000 and awarded each quarter. Tier three funding is for projects worth more than $75,000 and awarded annually.

The Yukon Transportation Museum saw the largest amount.

It received $242,090 and plans to use it to replace lighting that has been deemed both inefficient and unsafe. These are the lights of the interior displays inside the museum.

The Help for Families Society recieved $201,259. The money will cover the costs for a outdoor space for women and families. In order to provide this space, the land in question must be made level and recontoured. This will allow for more space.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations received $200,000, which the First Nation will use developing a versatile space in the Da Kų Cultural Centre.

The idea is to build a “comfortable and inviting” area for artists. It would also provide a space for a community market, educational programming and traditional demonstration.

The Yukon Broomball Association received $167,519. The association will be using the money to replace the fabric roof of the rink. It plans to salvage as much of the fabric as possible, to use for future repairs or for other projects like wind barriers.

It will also use the funds to get LED lighting, as the current lights use metal halide. The association expects to save money on operating costs and energy consumption from this change.

The Whitehorse Royal Canadian Legion is getting $129,537. This contribution will help pay for the renovations of the Legion’s kitchen and exit doors.

The Heart of Riverdale Community Centre was the recipient of $101,878, which will be use to install three modular sound isolation rooms.

The Yukon First Nation Chamber of Commerce will be using its funds to hire a consultant to help with development of a rural transportation model in the territory. The funds total $89,685.

The transportation model aims to provide a “safe, reliable and affordable passenger service”.

Kluane First Nation was given $78,225, which will be used to replace both the water and septic lines at Nan Na Je and meet building codes. Once the wok is completed, Nan Na Je will be able to act as a space for general assemblies, training sessions and retreats.

Other recipients includes the Council of Yukon First Nations with $19,500, the Hospice Yukon Society with $5,097, the Village of Teslin with $19,800, the Town of Watson Lake with $9,085, the Teslin Historical and Museum Society with $8,221, the Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre with $1,745, l’Association Franco-Yukonnaise with $18,474, the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Society with $18,060, the Guild Society with $12,946, the Dawson City Music Festival Society with $11,761, the Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games Host Society with $20,000, the Flatwater Paddling North Society with $18,384, the Flatwater Paddling Yukon Society with $20,000, Yukon Art Society with $17,936, Creative Lab North Society with $19,475 and the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club with $18,000.

