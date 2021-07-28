Community-Building Fund assists five Yukon communities improve recreational facilities

Five Yukon municipalities will be using Community-Building Fund to upgrade recreation facilities

Five Yukon municipalities will or have used the Canada Community-Building Fund to improve existing recreational facilities including the Canada Games Centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Five Yukon municipalities will be using close to $3.5 million of their portions of the Canada Community-Building Fund to upgrade existing recreational facilities. The 14 projects in five communities will improve seasonal and year-round facilities.

The Canada Community-Building Fund was formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund.

“This name change better reflects the program’s evolution over time and will not alter or modify objectives or requirements of the program,” read a government press release.

“Through the Canada Community-Building Fund, we are building welcoming, healthy and connected communities across the Yukon,” said Yukon MP Larry Bagnell on behalf of Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna.

“Having access to modern, quality recreational and sports facilities is a strong incentive for encouraging regular physical activity.

The Village of Carmacks will be using $295,000 to redevelop Merv Tew Park; $33,121 is for a recreation strategic plan and $44,000 on a trail and park system.

“The Village of Carmacks was thrilled to hear that our three proposals to the Canada Community-Building Fund were all accepted,” said Mayor Lee Bodie. “Merv Park will see a major facelift with a new disc golf course, new gazebo and a bandstand to host village get-togethers once COVID passes.”

Haines Junction will use $451,870 to upgrade the Pine Lake trail system, making it more accessible for users. The roof of the St. Elias Convention Centre has been replaced using $565,000.

“These amenities are very important as they heighten the desirability of our community as a place to live and work,” said Mayor Thomas Eckervogt. “Additionally, it is very important to have this predictable funding, as it allows the village to plan projects in a scheduled manner.

Dawson used $158,741 to build and upgrade its network of trails around the community as part of its trail management plan.

“Nature trails have long been an important part of our community and have proven a godsend during the pandemic when residents and visitors were looking for safe recreation options,” said Dawson Mayor Wayne Potoroka.

Whitehorse will be using the fund on six projects:

$700,000 on Schwatka Lake to increase dock space for floatplanes as well as improving traffic signs and two new parking areas along Miles Canyon Road;

$200,000 was used on the accessible playground at the Canada Games Centre (CGC);

$450,000 for a waste heat recovery system at the CGC;

$60,000 for a new locker system at the CGC;

$75,000 to upgrade the parking lot at the GGC; and

$430,000 to replace the ice condenser at the Takhini Arena.

Mayor Dan Curtis said the Canada Community-Building Fund makes it possible for Yukoners and visitors to enjoy recreational facilities.

“These much-needed improvements help ensure that everyone continues to have a wide range of opportunities in Whitehorse,” said Curtis.

The Town of Faro used $70,000 to make “significant” upgrades to the public swimming pool.

Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn said he’s pleased to see these projects moving forward.

“Abundant recreational opportunities are part of what makes the Yukon such a great place to live and raise a family,” said Mostyn.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is a long-term, indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Local Sports