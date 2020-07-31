Community banking services to move to CIBC

Premier Sandy Silver speaks during a press conference in Whitehorse on July 15. The Yukon government announced the transition community banking services from TD Bank to CIBC in a press release on July 28. Silver, in his role as finance minister, said the banking services allow those in communities to handle financial matters locally. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

A number of Yukon communities will see changes in banking this fall as the territory transitions community banking services from TD Bank to CIBC.

The Yukon government announced the change in a July 28 statement, noting the new contract with CIBC will ensure continued banking services in communities that would not likely be otherwise served.

“Banking services are essential to community residents, First Nation and municipal governments, local businesses and tourists,” Premier and Finance Minister Sandy Sliver said. “Having reliable and convenient access to banking services ensures Yukoners in communities can take care of personal financial matters and be part of the economic growth of the territory.”

The territory is working with both TD and CIBC to ensure there’s as little disruption to services as possible.

Many residents won’t need to change accounts or institutions as services can be provided regardless of the institution and business and government can expect the same level and types of services currently delivered at the banks in the communities, the government said.

“CIBC is pleased to be appointed to serve these Yukon communities. Since opening our first branch in Dawson City in 1898, we have been proud of our deep relationship with the people in Yukon,” CIBC Northern Canada Region Head Chris Giulekas said. “We look forward to providing banking services to First Nations governments and local governments, businesses, community organizations and citizens.”​

Along with the full service banks it already operates in Whitehorse, Dawson and Watson Lake, the change will see CIBC locations in Beaver Creek, Burwash Landing, Carmacks, Faro, Haines Junction, Mayo, Pelly Crossing, Ross River, Teslin and Old Crow.

A staggered approach to the change will take place and depending on the community; that will happen between Sept. 28 and Oct. 15.

