Commercial lots open up in Whistle Bend

This map shows the sites available for commercial development in Whistle Bend. (Yukon government)

Commercial development could be underway in Whistle Bend in the near future with the Yukon government now taking bids on 27 commercial lots.

The territory made tender packages for the properties on Keno Way available Feb. 8 with a deadline of Feb. 21 for prospective buyers to submit bids.

Of the 27 lots in total, there are 11 single properties, five groups of two properties and two groups of three properties for purchase along Keno Way, off Casca Boulevard.

The single lots range from 666 square metres with a minimum bid price of $23,148 to 1,870 square metres with a minimum bid price of $64,997.

Of the five groups of two properties, the smallest has a minimum bid price of $46,436 for two sites that are 666 and 670 square metres. The largest has a minimum bid price of $58,497 for the two sites that are 792 and 891 square metres.

On the two sites with three properties, the minimum bid price for the smallest is $72,157 with two of the lots being 710 square metres and the other being 656 square metres.

The larger of the sites with three properties has a minimum bid price of $77,475 with each of those properties being 743 square metres.

Full bid packages are available on the Yukon government website.

While the territory begins accepting bids for commercial sites in the neighbourhood, Whitehorse city council could soon approve the zoning of Phase 9 of the neighbourhood.

At council’s Feb. 7 meeting, city planner Mathieu Marois brought forward a recommendation that council move forward with the final two readings of the rezoning bylaw that would establish areas for single residential, townhouse and multiple family homes in Phase 9.

A public hearing on the rezoning was held Jan. 17, with no submissions coming forward.

“The proposed zones align with the [official community plan] designation and is compatible with surrounding uses and zones,” Marois said. “If council approves this amendment, the city and [Yukon government] can move forward with detailed engineering design and the subdivision process. Lot lottery release for Phase 9 is anticipated to begin in fall/winter 2022/23.”

Council will vote on the rezoning on Feb. 14.

