Coding training offered for Yukon First Nations students

A group of Yukon First Nations students will be offered coding training thanks to a partnership between the Yukon government, Yukon University and high-profile partners from outside the territory.

For at least the next year, the Yukon government and Yukon University are partnering with ComIT, a charity focused on providing free training opportunities in the information technology field. The program is receiving support from Google.

According to a notice from the Yukon government, students participating in the program will receive coding training and also have an opportunity for placement in an entry-level tech job upon graduation.

“This coding training program will provide Yukon First Nations students with coding skills that will advance them in their future careers and help fill jobs that require a unique skillset. It is important that we build up young people to reach their full potential while leading fulfilling lives and careers. I want to thank Yukon University and ComIT for providing this incredible opportunity to Yukon youth,” said Ranj Pillai, the Yukon’s economic development minister.

Yukon University president Dr. Lesley Brown also sang the praises of the course’s ability to open up career opportunities in web and app development as well as offering problem-solving skills applicable to many other parts of life.

The online program will be completely free and offered to Indigenous students 15 years and older. The requirements of the program are that the students must be available for eight hours per week of part-time study. Basic digital literacy skills and access to a computer and the internet are also required.

In support of the lessons, the Yukon government and Yukon University have pledged to look into establishing a Yukon-specific group of students for ComIT’s training program, look into designing additional services to help students in the program and distribute promotional materials among other actions.

The agreement between the government, the university and ComIT is in place for the next year.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com