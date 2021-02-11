Crystal Schick/Yukon News file City of Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2020. Some procedures bylaw changes were proposed at Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting that would see a few changes to council meetings and how council handles certain matters like civil emergencies.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file City of Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2020. Some procedures bylaw changes were proposed at Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting that would see a few changes to council meetings and how council handles certain matters like civil emergencies.

City’s operating budget approved

Property owners will see 0.34 per cent rise in taxes

Whitehorse property owners will see a difference on their 2021 property tax bills after Whitehorse city council passed third reading on the $88-million operating budget and accompanying tax rates and fees.

Property taxes will rise by 0.34 per cent, well below the 2.2 per cent increase that had originally been projected in 2020 for the 2021 year.

The 0.34 per cent increase translates to an average tax bill of $2,544 or $9 more than the average 2020 property tax bill.

Meanwhile, water and sewer fees will remain at $85.85 each month with waste/compost collection fees rising 2.76 per cent to $12.95 each month.

Coun. Steve Roddick was the only member of council to register a vote against any of the changes, voting against third reading of the property tax changes, though he voted in favour of the overall budget and the fees.

As Roddick explained, his vote against the taxes stems from a concern over the classifications that govern the tax rates.

He pointed out that the three classifications in place — residential, non-residential and agricultural — haven’t changed since the City of Whitehorse was incorporated in 1950.

Other jurisdictions have a number of classifications that better reflect the variety of uses for land, he said, questioning why Whitehorse doesn’t.

“We need to take a harder look (at this),” he said, noting his vote against the tax increase was aimed at raising and drawing attention to the issue of classification.

Other council members reflected on the budget, noting the efforts that went into keeping the tax increase as low as possible, given the economic impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

Coun. Laura Cabott commented that the city would be able to maintain the services it currently provides, though it will not be able to provide any new or additional services.

It’s significant, she said, that no services would have to be cut.

As Mayor Dan Curtis stated in his budget speech in January: “We know that residents and businesses have suffered in 2020, and we have worked very hard to keep our property taxes low in an attempt to alleviate some of that financial hardship.”

Both Curtis and Coun. Jan Stick highlighted funding from the federal and territorial governments aimed at assisting municipalities with lost revenue due to the pandemic. For Whitehorse that meant $1.6 million coming into the city.

“I think Whitehorse is very fortunate to be in this position,” Stick said.

Curtis also highlighted the city’s growth as a factor in this year’s lower tax rate, noting the impact of services being distributed over a larger population. The most recent population stats show Whitehorse has a population of 30,025 as of March 2020. That compares with a population of 29,080 a year earlier.

With the operating budget and corresponding tax rates and fees now adopted, the city can begin preparing tax notices.

Under territorial legislation, tax notices must be sent out no later than May 15 with taxes due by July 2.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections
Next story
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Just Posted

Olivier Pellegrin soaks in the icy waters of Chadburn Lake near Whitehorse on Jan. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon ice swimmers laud mental, physical benefits of weekly plunges

James Paterson, self-described “crazy guy with a chainsaw,” leads polar plunges at Chadburn Lake

The City of Whitehorse is releasing a report detailing the public feedback received over the proposed changes to the transit system. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Transit report released

Document details survey results on modernized route plan

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file City of Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2020. Some procedures bylaw changes were proposed at Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting that would see a few changes to council meetings and how council handles certain matters like civil emergencies.
City’s operating budget approved

Property owners will see 0.34 per cent rise in taxes

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St. next to a new development in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
1308 Centennial St. rezoned for eight-unit development

Two councillors vote against change

The Yukon Employees’ Union is calling on the Yukon government to ensure workers don’t need to use sick days if they have reactions to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the live virus or make a person more vulnerable to sickness, but it does trigger an immune response that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms while the body builds immunity. Most commonly the response can produce a headache, fatigue or localized pain and muscle aches. These symptoms are normal and indicate that the vaccine is working. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Department says the situation is being handled appropriately

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Two women’s advocacy groups have launched an online survey collecting Yukoners’ negative… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Most Read