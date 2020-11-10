A Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City would spend $30.9 million on capital projects in 2021

Capital budget focuses largely on new buildings

The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9.

The city would spend $9.4 million from its own reserves in 2021 along with a further $21.5 million from external sources such as federal and territorial funds, provided approval for the external funding comes through.

The plan also sets out provisional capital spending plans into 2024 with the city expecting to spend $14.9 million in 2022, $4.5 million in 2023, and $4.4 million in 2024 on capital projects from its reserves.

A separate document shows the city plans to spend a further $26.9 million in 2022, $35.7 million in 2023 and $24.2 million in 2024 from federal and territorial funds, provided the funding from other governments are approved as planned.

“This budget will focus on facilitating and supporting growth in the community, whether it’s in transportation, environmental stewardship, infrastructure renewal, public safety or housing,” Mayor Dan Curtis said in his budget speech.

While there’s spending planned for various departments, much of the budget for 2021 focuses on infrastructure and the continued work to build a new city services building where the current city firehall now sits next to city hall. The city is just a couple of weeks away from opening the new downtown firehall that will replace it off Second Avenue, Curtis said in an interview following the council meeting.

There will also be a major retrofit to city hall and a new cenotaph on Steele Street in 2021.

“If 2020 was the year we completed the city’s largest capital project, the operations building on Range Road, then 2021 is the year we embark on the second-biggest,” the mayor said as he highlighted the $16.3 million that will go into the services building next year. A further $2.7 million would see the services building finished in 2022.

With staff moving from the city’s municipal services building on Fourth Avenue to the operations building and other locations around town, it’s anticipated the aging structure will be demolished with $500,000 identified for the demolition in 2021 and a further $2 million in 2022.

“The building is plagued with mechanical and structural issues, is significantly undersized for its current use, and has more than run its useful life,” Curtis said. “Its removal will reduce our corporate greenhouse gas emissions as we strive to make the city more environmentally friendly.”

The city is also planning another new building for the Robert Service Campground with $2.9 million identified for its construction in 2021.

Asphalt surfacing for Hamilton Boulevard, Fourth Avenue from Main Street to Black Street and at a number of roundabouts will cost $3.5 million.

A number of parks around town are expected to see new equipment upgrades and the like.

A $470,000 expansion to Grey Mountain Cemetery is also outlined in the plans for 2021 as the city continues to grow.

Funding is also identified for contaminated soil cleanup at Sixth Avenue, a move that could lead to more housing in the city, Curtis pointed out.

There’s also $250,000 identified for next year’s municipal election, with the city considering new ways to carry out the vote.

“A well-run election results in greater engagement among residents, reduces risks to the city and better serves our community,” Curtis said.

The plans would also carry forward the city’s planned redesign of its website with $115,000 identified for that project.

There’s a number of initiatives identified for work if funding from the territory and federal governments are approved such as pedestrian safety improvements in a number of school zones, energy upgrades to the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre, waste heat recovery work to the Canada Games Centre, installation of a biomass heating system at 139 Tlingit St. and improvements to the city’s bicycle network.

“The proposed budget advances key projects that continue to make the City of Whitehorse a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Curtis said. “It makes significant investments in our city’s aging infrastructure as well as ensuring that we maintain a healthy, stable environment.”

As is typically the case, there was no discussion among council ahead of first reading. Council traditionally adopts first reading of the budget to get the document to the public input stage. Then at second reading, council members discuss it in greater detail and may propose amendments or may vote against the spending plan if they disagree with it.

A public input session will be held at city council’s Nov. 23 meeting. A report on the input will then come forward at council’s Nov. 30 meeting with council expected to adopt the budget at its Dec.7 session.

Full capital budget details are available at whitehorse.ca/budget with residents invited to submit comments for the public input session at budgetinput@whitehorse.ca. Due to COVID-19, no in-person presentations can be made at the input session.

The city’s 2021 operating budget and provisional operating spending plan into 2024, which details any tax and fee changes for the coming year, is expected to come forward for adoption early in the new year.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New housing subsidy will offer rent relief to households making less than six figures

Just Posted

A Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5. The City of Whitehorse has unveiled its proposed capital budget for 2021 — totalling $30.9 million — with council members approving first reading for the spending plan Nov. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City would spend $30.9 million on capital projects in 2021

Capital budget focuses largely on new buildings

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a Yukon government press conference on June 9 in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
MAD theatre program returns to Wood Street space

Hanley also cautioned travellers to observe new B.C. restrictions

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Several hundred people showed up for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on Nov. 11, 2018.
Whitehorse Remembrance Day ceremony will be broadcast live

Despite lack of in-person ceremony this year, still lots of ways to pay tribute

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 11, 2020

In lieu of drop-in dinner service at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, meals are now being prepared at the Coast High Country Inn and served from the Family Hotel at 314 Ray St. (Yukon News file)
Shelter dinner service transitioned to bagged meals at the Family Hotel

“It did become clear that there was a continued need outside of our shelter guests.”

Yukon News file On Nov. 4 the Yukon government announced a partnership with the federal government that will see hundreds of low-income and moderate-income families receiving subsidies for the next seven years through the Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit.
New housing subsidy will offer rent relief to households making less than six figures

The Canada-Yukon Housing Benefit will provide between $200 and $800 a month for eligible applicants

Hikers walk along a riverbed near the Slim’s River (Ä’äy Chù) West trail in Kluane National Park on July 22. The river suddenly dried to a trickle four years ago after the receding of the Kaskawulsh glacier, which has affected the Yukon River chum salmon numbers. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Poor fall chum year make river piracy impact on Klaune salmon hard to tease out

This year was the first the bulk of the run consisted of fish hatched following 2016 river piracy

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Time changes and valuing nurses

Letters to the editor published Nov. 6, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Yukon News file Three new COVID-19 related charges were laid under the Civil Emergency Measures Act last week.
New charges laid for individuals who visited restaurants, failed to self-isolate

All three people were charged $575

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site has been realigned in an effort to prevent further contamination of the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Creek realigned as part of Faro mine cleanup

A portion of a creek that flows near the Faro mine site… Continue reading

City of Whitehorse councillors are considering approving a two-year lease at 177 Olive May Way in Whitehorse, which will be used for incoming city employees. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City may rent Whistle Bend townhouse

Would be used by incoming staff

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Nov. 6, 2020

Most Read