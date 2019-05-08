MacBride Museum will not receive the $60,000 it had planned to spend on programming after being left off the recipient list for recreation grants by city council on May 6. Mayor Dan Curtis said the recreation grant policy is clear that anyone in arrears with the city is not eligible for the grants. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City turns down recreation grant funding for MacBride museum

Policy states grants won’t go to groups owing the city taxes, mayor explains

MacBride Museum is without $60,000 it had planned to spend on programming.

Whitehorse city council approved $147,176 in spring recreation grants on May 6, leaving MacBride off the list of recipients after the museum had applied for funding.

In an interview following the meeting, Mayor Dan Curtis said the recreation grant policy is clear that any organization in arrears with the city is not eligible for the grants.

“It is what it is,” he said, adding city staff made sure museum officials were informed in 2018 after taxes were due that it would not be eligible for a grant if its taxes weren’t paid.

MacBride is facing property tax bills totaling $154,000 for 2018 and 2019, though it is the $64,000 2018 bill that is in arrears. This year’s property taxes are due July 2.

Last year was the first year the museum was faced with an amount owing on its property taxes after the city capped its grant- in-lieu of taxes program, which provides grants to non-profits for a portion or the full amount of property taxes for the year.

With core funding from the Yukon government totaling about $182,000 per year, the museum society says it doesn’t have the funds to pay taxes and operate the museum as it does now.

Officials with the museum have also said the recreation grant is used for programs like Way Back Wednesdays, the Young Explorers preschool program and its popular summer day camps.

Curtis said administration made sure MacBride officials were aware of the policy governing who is eligible for the grants.

No efforts were made to pay the tax bill, Curtis said.

Under the grants that were approved, 20 organizations will receive $69,465 for their recreational programs, five parks and recreational facilities will receive $31,600 and four arts and cultural facilities will get $34,352.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
The end of the Whitehorse trolley leads to questions about the future of the tracks
Next story
Tagish Estates fire that burned down two structures and five hectares of land is now under control

Just Posted

Two men charged in 2018 incident that saw bears attracted to cooking grease in MacRae

Conservation officers killed three bears that had become habituated to eating improperly stored grease

Stewart Crossing woman loses house built by her father in fire

Effie Moses, 64, says the house also contained the belongings of her father, “Little Dave” Moses

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Tagish Estates fire that burned down two structures and five hectares of land is now under control

Wildland Fire crews were called the scene just before 2 p.m. on May 7

2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships start in Whitehorse

Held in the North for the first time, the tournament includes 18 teams representing nine regions

Commentary: Keeping yourself and your family safe in an emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to 12.

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Here are some of the issues put to Whitehorse city council at its April 29 meeting.

Northern Fiddlestorm forecast for Yukon Arts Centre

More than 80 fiddlers will be on stage for year-end performance

Tagish mom turns to GoFundMe for support during cancer treatment

Stephenie Worth, 40, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February typically found in older people

Canada finishes fourth as host Sweden wins 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

Cozens tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games

Yukonomist: Putin’s Arctic play

You probably missed President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Arctic Forum last month.

Yukon curlers win gold at Pacific International Cup

Team Dorosz finished with just one loss en route winning the women’s championship

Most Read