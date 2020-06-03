City tickets 50 on day one of return to parking meter enforcement

A raven fluffs up its feathers while perched on a parking lot sign in Whitehorse on Jan. 6. A total of 50 parking tickets were issued June 1 by the City of Whitehorse as bylaw officers began enforcing parking meter fees again. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A total of 50 parking tickets were issued June 1 by the City of Whitehorse as bylaw officers began enforcing parking meter fees again.

Parking meter fees had been suspended since March 21 due to COVID-19. The city announced May 26 it would begin enforcing the fees again beginning June 1 to ease demand on parking spaces as a number of businesses get set to reopen. Jeff O’Farrell, the city’s director of community and recreation services, said in a June 1 interview 50 tickets were issued over the course of the day.

That compares with approximately 100 being issued on an average day prior to March 21.

O’Farrell noted there were a number of parking spots not being used June 1 and explained the city is also taking a slower approach as it begins enforcing parking fees again.

There were fewer attendants checking meters than there would typically be, though O’Farrell said in the coming days, efforts will be stepped up and staffing for parking meter enforcement will return to pre-COVID levels.

Parking tickets can be paid online through the city’s website or cash payments can be left in the dropbox in front of the entrance to City Hall on Second Avenue.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

parkingWhitehorse city council