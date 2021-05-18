Piles of compostable material sit for one year before being processed. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

City taking bulk orders for compost

Beginning May 18, residents can place bulk compost orders for city compost by calling 867-668-8350 ext. 4

As residents get set for another gardening season, the City of Whitehorse has announced that beginning May 18 residents can place bulk compost orders for city compost by calling 867-668-8350 ext. 4.

The orders must be placed and a pick-up time scheduled to buy in bulk. The city’s landfill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Bulk orders cannot be picked up on weekends.

Along with bulk orders, bagged compost is also available at the landfill and does not require an order.

A 20 lb. bag of compost is $5, with bulk loads between one and 9 yards priced at $45 per cubic yard.

Orders of 10 yards or more of compost is priced at $30 per cubic yard.

The city also sells bulk blends of compost and sand for the same prices of the bulk compost.

When picking up orders at the city’s compost facility, residents are asked to pay with credit or debit cards if possible, be patient when waiting, limit or combine trips if possible and to practise distancing.

