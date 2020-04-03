Ray Magnuson, owner of Smoke and Sow, stands outside his food truck in Rotary Park in Whitehorse on May 24, 2018. Magnuson will have his usual spot at Rotary Park for the 2020 food truck season, although amid the COVID-19 pandemic, venders are unsure of what season will look like. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City readies for another food truck season

Physical distance will be encouraged

Food truck owners in Whitehorse are getting set for another — likely very different — season.

The City of Whitehorse is continuing with its April 6 application deadline for four available city sites amid the changing circumstances COVID-19 is bringing. The other four sites have already been spoken for under the city process that makes them available first to last year’s tenants. Already confirmed are food truck tenants at two sites at Rotary Park and another two at the waterfront wharf. Up for grabs through the April 6 application are another three at the Third and Steele Street parking lot and one other site at the wharf.

A total of six parties have downloaded the application as of March 31.

Questioned about moving forward with the applications in the midst of the global pandemic, city spokesperson Myles Dolphin pointed out the territory’s chief medical officer of health Brendan Hanley is permitting take-out and delivery from restaurants.

“Since food trucks are take-out by nature, they will be able to vend on public sites,” Dolphin stated in an March 30 email. “We will be sharing messaging with mobile food vendors before the season starts to encourage physical distancing among their customers using signage.”

Smoke and Sow owner Raymond Magnuson had confirmed in February he would get his previous site at Rotary Park back this year under a clause that gives him first right of refusal on his previous site. He had begun planning for the season ahead of the extensive changes brought on by COVID-19 throughout the territory, country and around the world.

“We are in the same boat as the rest of Canada,” Magnuson stated in an email. “Everything is changing so quickly that we really have no idea what this week, let alone this year, will look like. We are hopeful that it will be business as usual, but are preparing for a much different season.”

Different revenue streams are being explored to help keep “the doors open”.

Right now, that means partnering with friends who operate Wood Street Ramen to come up with take-out options from both restaurants. The online ordering service is expected to launch Thursday.

“Depending on how well that is received we may expand that program from brisket, pork and turkey by the (pound) into full meal kits with things like cornbread and baked beans,” Magnuson said.

Smoke and Sow has also been working towards opening a brick and mortar restaurant, though details aren’t being released just yet.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

fast foodWhitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Just Posted

Fourth person recovers from COVID-19

No new cases in the territory.

New measures make previous COVID-19 orders enforceable

Violators could face a fine, up to six months in jail or both

Owner of Whitehorse home targeted in police raid wants more communication between cops, landlords

Marie-Pierre Leblanc Demers is the owner of 5051 Fifth Ave. in downtown Whitehorse

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Yukon gets sixth case of COVID-19, three have recovered

Dr. Brendan Hanley said there is a sixth case in Whitehorse but three have recovered

Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has postponed its general election for chief until further… Continue reading

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in postpones election of chief

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in has postponed its election for chief after all three candidates… Continue reading

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

City readies for another food truck season

Physical distance will be encouraged

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

The Yukon government has given the independent expert panel, charged with the… Continue reading

Yukon government announces supports for businesses forced to cancel events, clarifies precautions for mining industry

Temporary funding program passed to help businesses and NGOs who lost money on cancelled events.

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Formalizing… Continue reading

Air North not informed by officials of COVID-19 case, president says

Joe Sparling says Air North learned via social media that passenger on flight had COVID-19

Most Read