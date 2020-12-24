The Canada Games Centre will be operating on reduced hours from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, with full closures Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

City outlines holiday hours

The holidays are here and that means a number of changes to regular City of Whitehorse services.

In a Dec. 18 statement, city staff said most city offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen Dec. 29. They will also be closed Jan. 1.

For those who ride transit, the last bus is set to leave downtown at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 with no service on Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1.

The Canada Games Centre will also be operating on reduced hours from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and from 5:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 with full closures Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Finally, the city’s waste management facility will be shut Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Tipping fees are set to be waived on Dec. 26 for loads of sorted residential waste coming in. The fees will still apply for metals, appliances and all commercial loads.

Whitehorse

