City of Whitehorse, Yukon government working on intersection upgrades

New project will address traffic and safety issues on main road

The intersection of Two Mile Hill and Range Road (seen above) in March 2022. The city and Yukon government plan to upgrade that intersection along with the Two Mile Hill and Alaska Highway intersection. (Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse and the Yukon government are working together on a joint initiative to improve intersections at Two Mile Hill.

The intersections at Range Road and the Alaska Highway were highlighted in a June 7 press release detailing the plans.

The project, known as HART: Combined Intersection Upgrades, aims to address traffic and road safety issues for all road users, including people walking, biking, driving and riding transit, the statement said.

The project “will focus on gathering public input to create conceptual designs for the intersections. The new designs will improve the function and accessibility of both intersections, with an emphasis on making travel safer, easier and more enjoyable for everyone.”

The statement said the project builds on the recommendations from the 2020 Range Road and Two Mile Hill intersection studies, as well as other earlier studies that considered the study area. It also aligns with the city’s overall transportation and sustainability goals to improve the efficient movement of people by walking, cycling, and transit.

To meet the City of Whitehorse and Yukon government’s goals and objectives, the project team will use technical analysis and community and stakeholder feedback to develop improvement options.

“The design process will take approximately nine months to complete and will include multiple opportunities for community and stakeholder engagement.”

The first phase of engagement is underway. It focuses on gathering information from residents about their experiences and ideas for the intersections.

The statement said a virtual public information session, which will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the project and ask the project team questions, will be held on June 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A community survey is also available until June 26.

To learn more and register to receive project updates throughout the process, community members are encouraged to visit the project website at EngageWhitehorse.ca/hart

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com