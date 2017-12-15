Some women’s safety advocates are questioning a list of tips for taxi passengers located on the City of Whitehorse’s website. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

City of Whitehorse tells taxi passengers who feel unsafe to not travel alone

Suggestion criticized by advocates for placing burden of safety on passengers, not taxi companies

While a list of safety facts for taxi passengers on the City of Whitehorse’s website contains important information about passenger rights, women’s safety advocates say one tip unfairly places the burden of safety on to passengers instead of taxi companies.

The list, published on the city’s website under the title, “TAXIS: Your Safety Matters,” outlines requirements that taxi drivers and their vehicles must adhere to as well as how to report an offence via the “Trouble Line.”

It also contains the suggestion, “If you feel vulnerable and unsafe, please do not travel alone.”

That phrase appears to puts the “responsibility on the passenger to ensure their safety when really, it should be the taxi service that’s making sure everyone’s safe using their services,” Les EssentiElles executive director Élaine Michaud said.

“There’s been a lot of instances, reported to the RCMP and not, where passengers were travelling in a group and still, were assaulted, were still victims of harassment, so travelling in groups does not ensure someone’s safety,” Michaud said.

Reem Girgrah, who works with the Yukon Status of Women Council and is also a board member of the Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre, agreed.

“It’s not about a person ensuring their own safety. People are choosing to take a cab … (and) wanting to get home safe, they’re choosing what they believe is a safe way to get home,” Girgrah said. “That person is already vulnerable … and they’re trying to ensure their safety already, and this kind of expectation that the cab is going to be safe for them to get home. For me, it’s really concerning that they would push that.”

The city’s list comes in the wake of Les EssentiElles, the Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre and the Yukon Women’s Coalition presenting Whitehorse city council with 10 recommendations on how to improve taxi safety. Those recommendations included creating a training and accreditation program for taxi drivers, changing an existing bylaw so that all security videos recorded in cabs are sent to the city following the end of each driver’s shift and having cabs display an information sheet that includes the cab driver’s name and the company they drive for.

Bylaw Services manager Dave Pruden said the city’s list was meant to address some of those recommendations by raising awareness about rules taxis must adhere to, including that taxi companies must keep security camera footage on file for 72 hours.

“The laws are in place in the bylaw and in the Criminal Code for people to be treated respectfully, but if someone feels unsafe, they shouldn’t travel alone. I think that’s what we’re trying to say,” Pruden said.

In an email following the News’ interview with Pruden, city spokesperson Myles Dolphin said that “the City will look at whether we can re-word that sentence or whether we have to remove it entirely” and “thanks local advocacy groups for helping us improve our website to have the best information possible.”

Besides the suggestion to not travel alone, Michaud and Girgrah both said the list otherwise contained useful information that passengers may otherwise not be aware of.

“I am quite encouraged to see that there (are) some efforts to raise public awareness around safety in cabs, so that’s definitely a first good step,” she said.

“What I’m really hoping for is to be able to work closely with Bylaw Services to implement as many recommendations that we put forward as possible to ensure that everyone is safe taking taxis in Whitehorse and across the territory.”

With files from Lori Fox

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Get those ugly cars out of my sight: Whitehorse councillor

Just Posted

City of Whitehorse tells taxi passengers who feel unsafe to not travel alone

Suggestion criticized by advocates for placing burden of safety on passengers, not taxi companies

Whitehorse’s new emergency room slated to open in early January

40,000-square-foot building will be more efficient, officials say

Judge finds Whitehorse man not guilty of raping teen in 2015 after second trial

Judge Raymond Wyant found Jackie James Kodwat not guilty of sexual assault.

Whitehorse’s sidewalks are a deathtrap

In the interest of safety and simplicity, the city should just plow the sidewalks

Don Sumanik Memorial Race beats bad weather

Slick course conditions make for fast times

Two Yukon projects shortlisted for the Arctic Inspiration Prize

Projects from Whitehorse, Carcross up for cash

Lower Post, B.C., man suing Yukon RCMP over assault allegation

Suit alleges man ended up with ‘ended up with bruising on his arms, biceps and chest’

Yukon needs a better plan for long-term care

The government can find solutions if it has the will. Does it have the will?

Hard travel over the Yukon’s winter trails

The overland trip to Dawson City today is a cakewalk compared to a century ago

Globalization infiltrates the Yukon’s recycling bins

You’re going to have to do a better job sorting your junk or else China won’t take it

Driving during the holidays

It’s hectic on the roads at Christmastime

Whitehorse council chambers needs new audio-visual equipment

‘More than 10 people’ watch city’s televised meetings

Get those ugly cars out of my sight: Whitehorse councillor

City may ban covering cars with tarps

Most Read