A rally in support of efforts to improve taxi safety was held on the steps of city hall in Whitehorse on Mar. 8, 2022.(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A rally in support of efforts to improve taxi safety was held on the steps of city hall in Whitehorse on Mar. 8, 2022.(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

City of Whitehorse pulls cab company licenses over bylaw infractions

Linked companies will get chance to appeal.

The City of Whitehorse has moved to revoke the business licenses of two taxi companies citing repeated violations of the city’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw.

The city says the decision to pull the licenses of Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi was a last resort after all efforts to secure voluntary compliance were exhausted.

A city representative would not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision or the specific violations that led to it. They noted that the business owner has the right to appeal within 30 days. If an appeal is received a city council meeting will be convened and past complaints and convictions may be presented for them to consider.

The companies were recently fined $1,000 each for failing to have accessible vehicles available, according to reports from CBC Yukon.

Both Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi are registered with the Yukon corporate registry under the same numbered company. The director of Premier Cabs is listed in registry documents as Midhun Madhu and the director of Grizzley Bear Taxi is listed as Midhun Madhu Kalpak.

The revocation of the taxi companies’ business licenses goes into effect at midnight on March 24.

“The public is encouraged to find alternate methods of transportation or use alternate Vehicle for Hire companies,” the city’s statement on the matter reads.

“Passenger and driver safety continues to be a priority for the City of Whitehorse.”

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

taxi

Previous story
Yukon tech firm warns of cyberattacks with possible Russian links
Next story
RCMP report carjacking and assault on remote stretch of Alaska highway

Just Posted

Rebecca Law has started creating a collection of Black and brown sock dolls that represent her and people she knows. (Rebecca Law/Courtesy)
Taking charge: Black Canadian woman crafts Black and brown sock dolls

An RCMP vehicle. (File Photo)
RCMP report carjacking and assault on remote stretch of Alaska highway

Whitehorse-based Tangerine Technology is reporting a withering series of attacks aimed at their clients secure networks that the company’s cybersecurity expert believes has links to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Black Press Files)
Yukon tech firm warns of cyberattacks with possible Russian links

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in 2020 following the centre’s closure due to COVID-19. A proposed resolution that could go to the Association of Yukon Communities highlights the financial impact the pandemic has had on communities, including in lost revenue for recreation programs. (Yukon News file)
Pondering possibilities for the territory’s communities