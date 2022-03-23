City of Whitehorse pulls cab company licenses over bylaw infractions

A rally in support of efforts to improve taxi safety was held on the steps of city hall in Whitehorse on Mar. 8, 2022.(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse has moved to revoke the business licenses of two taxi companies citing repeated violations of the city’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw.

The city says the decision to pull the licenses of Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi was a last resort after all efforts to secure voluntary compliance were exhausted.

A city representative would not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision or the specific violations that led to it. They noted that the business owner has the right to appeal within 30 days. If an appeal is received a city council meeting will be convened and past complaints and convictions may be presented for them to consider.

The companies were recently fined $1,000 each for failing to have accessible vehicles available, according to reports from CBC Yukon.

Both Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi are registered with the Yukon corporate registry under the same numbered company. The director of Premier Cabs is listed in registry documents as Midhun Madhu and the director of Grizzley Bear Taxi is listed as Midhun Madhu Kalpak.

The revocation of the taxi companies’ business licenses goes into effect at midnight on March 24.

“The public is encouraged to find alternate methods of transportation or use alternate Vehicle for Hire companies,” the city’s statement on the matter reads.

“Passenger and driver safety continues to be a priority for the City of Whitehorse.”

