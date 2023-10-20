City of Whitehorse pledges to proceed with gravel pit eviction, owner says he’ll dig in his heels

Annie Lake Trucking owners Trevor Hunziker, left, and Richard Hunziker at the gravel pit on the Ear Lake access road in November 2022. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News Files) RCMP and City of Whitehorse vehicles could be seen on the access road to Ear Lake on Friday, Oct. 13. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The City of Whitehorse says it has commenced eviction procedures against a company set up at a gravel pit it was leasing from the city. The company’s owners feel bullied and seem determined to dig in their heels.

On the morning of Oct. 13, city staff and RCMP officers were at the gravel pit that sits alongside the access road to Ear Lake, just off Robert Service Way. The pit was leased by Annie Lake Trucking whose owners plan to resist eviction despite fines and court orders. New City of Whitehorse private property signs were installed near the start of the access road to the gravel pit.

The company, operated by Trevor and Richard Hunziker and their sister Charlene Armstrong, was fined and served with a court order last fall stating that they should have left the property already. The company’s lease was terminated in August of 2021 and an exchange of warning letters and court proceedings followed.

“My brother and I will not be bullied, threatened or intimidated by the City of Whitehorse senior management whose salaries are paid by our small family-run business tax dollars,” said Trevor Hunziker on Oct. 17.

Last fall, the Yukon Supreme Court ruled that the company should have left the property following the termination of the lease and gave the RCMP or other peace officers that authority to enforce the eviction.

Hunziker said he was visited by RCMP officers on the 13th and warned not to interfere with the city crews installing signage but he was not arrested or removed from the property.

The city is adamant that the eviction is going forward. An Oct. 18 email from a city representative states that Annie Lake Trucking has been told to leave and to cease removing gravel multiple times since the end of the lease.

“This follows a number of orders issued by the Yukon Supreme Court confirming that extraction operations cease on the property and that in accordance with those orders, that Annie Lake have no lawful basis for conducting commercial activities, residing at, or otherwise occupying the lands,” the city statement reads.

“The property boundary remains the same, however ‘no trespass’ signage has been installed as the property belongs to the city and we continue to work through the court process to end illegal extraction operations on this site and seek damages for the stolen material.”

Hunziker feels he and his business are being treated differently from other companies who dig gravel in the area. He also says it isn’t viable for him to move the business.

“I can’t. I can’t move this place, in that short of a time. They’re trying to bankrupt me. I’m not kidding,” Hunziker said.

He said he has commitments to supply gravel for a large homebuilding project and he wants to deliver on them.

The city statement says the gravel pit has been designated future planning in the city’s Official Community Plan and any future extraction of gravel from the property will require a zoning change approved through city.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com