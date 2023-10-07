City of Whitehorse plans for water treatment upgrades

The City of Whitehorse is considering upgrades to its water treatment systems that would allow the city to draw water from Schwatka Lake, pictured here on Oct. 5, along with its wells. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Citing new information about the city’s drinking water supply, including the discovery of the dead remnants of a potentially harmful waterborne parasite, Whitehorse is proceeding towards water treatment upgrades.

Presently, the city draws all of its drinking water from seven wells in the Riverdale area. That water is then chlorinated but receives no other treatment. The future of Whitehorse’s drinking water supply was discussed at the city’s standing committee meeting on Oct. 3. City council will soon vote on approving design expenditures for water treatment upgrades required as the aquifer the city’s wells draw from is now being influenced by surface water.

At the meeting, City of Whitehorse director of infrastructure and operations Tracy Allen explained to councillors that the proposed upgrades to the water treatment system are necessary because monitoring suggests surface water is affecting the aquifer. Allen highlighted the following indications of the surface water’s impact: Higher PH levels, more iron and manganese in the water and more microparticulates.

The staff report received by council also notes that giarda husks were located at one of the main wells on three separate occasions. Giardia is a microscopic parasite that can cause people unpleasant intestinal symptoms if they ingest it. Information released by the city earlier this year notes that the husks discovered at the well were all non-viable, meaning they were incapable of living or developing. The giardia was detected in 2014, 2016 and 2020.

Allen’s report to council noted that along with adding another form of treatment and bringing the system into compliance with legislation, the treatment system upgrades will also help keep up with the demand for drinking water. Allen said the city can currently pull 20,000 cubic metres of water per day from the aquifer but increased urban development is straining the city’s ability to stay within that limit.

In an emergency situation that damaged the existing wells, Allen said the city’s only solution would be to draw water from Schwatka Lake. With only chlorine treatment in place, Allen said the water from the lake would likely have to be provided under a boil-water advisory.

The broad strokes of two solutions and a range of possible costs were presented to council. Rough budgeting shows water treatment upgrades will range in cost from $40 million to $55 million to create a solution that can handle the future demand for drinking water. Council heard that the more expensive option would include added features such as heaters and a sedimentation basin that would allow the city to draw water from Schwatka Lake year round. The lower-cost solution would not allow for water drawn from the lake in the winter.

City administration recommended that council approve a $2 million budget for the design work and issue a request for proposals. The administrative report notes that money from the Canada Community-Building Fund could be used for the design.

Councillor Ted Laking questioned whether beginning the design process on the terms that were before council would rope the city into the more expensive option.

City manager Jeff O’Farrell said the process as planned will stop the city from budgeting for a facility that doesn’t meet its needs.

“If we get into the design process and we discover that a $40 million facility will meet all the city’s needs including supporting growth until 2040 then, it will be the $40 million version of the facility that is recommended for capital budgeting purposes,” O’Farrell said.

“On the other hand, when we get into the depths of detailed design, if a $55 million version of the facility is required, that’s what admin will recommend for capital budgeting purposes.”

Laking also asked whether relocation of the city’s water treatment facility to a location that would allow it to feed more of Whitehorse’s new developments using gravity rather than pumps is being considered. Allen answered that while other options are being considered, upgrades to the existing facility are preferred because it can use existing infrastructure and allow for much faster completion.

Mayor Laura Cabott asked about the urgency of the need for additional water treatment. Staff could not provide a firm timeline but Allen said that the Yukon’s legislation on drinking water is clear and in light of the surface water intrusion, more treatment is needed.

Council will vote on approving expenditures for the design at a future meeting.

