City of Whitehorse gets set for household hazardous waste days

April 28 and 29 mark the days that Whitehorse residents can bring their more hazardous waste to the landfill.

The City of Whitehorse will host its household hazardous waste days from noon until 5 p.m. on April 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29 with residents invited to bring everything from empty propane cylinders to expired bear spray canisters to old batteries to the landfill where they can be dropped off for free.

The two-day waste event is typically held twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall — allowing residents to drop off household hazardous waste at the Whitehorse landfill off the Alaska Highway south of the Porter Creek neighborhood.

As the city noted in a statement, household hazardous materials include motor oil and their containers, solvents, gasoline, barbecue starter fluid, anti-freeze, household cleaning products, compact fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, aerosol cans and other containers under pressure such as bear spray and propane canisters. The city asks that residents make sure containers are identified.

Commercial hazardous waste, 45 gallon drums, electronic waste and biomedical waste are not accepted, and regular tipping fees will apply for all non-household hazardous waste, the city said.

