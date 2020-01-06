City of Whitehorse announces lottery for two Arkell lots

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9. A lottery is scheduled for February to sell two lots in Arkell. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse is making two single-family lots in Arkell available for sale.

On Jan. 3, the city announced the lottery for 94 and 96 Sandpiper Drive, both zoned as residential single detached.

The properties are priced at $127,300 for the 663 square metre site at 94 Sandpiper Drive and $137,900 for the larger 718 square metre lot at 96 Sandpiper Drive.

Under the zoning for each, there’s a front yard setback of six meters, rear yard set back of three metres with side yard setbacks of 1.5 m and three metres depending on the side. The maximum height limit for buildings are 10 m and the zoning provides potential for a garden or living suite in addition to the primary residence on the property. Mobile homes could also be considered, though it would require conditional use approval by city council.

The lots are among a number of sites around Whitehorse the city began working on making available for residential development in 2017.

A number of other properties that were also part of the infill plans have been sold or are going through the process to be sold.

In the case of sites on Talus Drive in the Whitehorse Copper neighbourhood, an environmental assessment is being done to look at drainage before any further steps are taken.

Lottery packages for the Sandpiper Drive properties are now available at https://www.whitehorse.ca/departments/financial-services/procurement-opportunities

Interested buyers have until Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. to get their applications in.

The lottery will be held Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall.

